The legendary Newport Folk Festival is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport for its 64th anniversary this summer.

The festival is scheduled to take place July 28-30, 2023, and once again promises to feature a diverse lineup of artists, as well as unique experiences that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions of folk music. The 2023 lineup has not been announced.

General on-sale for tickets begins February 1, 2023, at 1 pm, with pricing options including a 3-day general admission pass for $270.89, a 2-day general admission pass for $214.24, and single-day tickets for $111.24. Children under 10 can attend for free with a maximum of 2 children per ticketed adult, while children 10 and over will need to purchase a full-priced admission ticket. A 3-day parking pass will be available for $69.01, or $25.75 for a single-day parking pass.

Newport Festival Foundation tells What’sUpNewp that “Foundation Members will receive information about the member on sale. The membership program is at capacity for 2023 and signing up for a membership is only possible on-site at the festivals”.

Fans are encouraged to only purchase tickets from official Newport Folk sources during the official on-sale or waitlist and not to purchase tickets from the secondary market or individual or corporate resellers. All Newport Folk tickets are mobile from the festival’s ticketing partner DICE.

Newport Festivals Foundation

The Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, which is scheduled for August 4 – 6, 2023 at Fort Adams, are produced by the Newport Festivals Foundation (NFF), a non-profit organization that supports music programs in Newport and across America.

The foundation’s Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, and after-school music lessons for children with learning disabilities.

In response to the pandemic, the foundation also established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in the folk and jazz communities who have experienced a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. The MRF has helped over 500 musicians since April 1, 2020.

For more information on the festival and the education initiatives of Newport Festivals Foundation, visit www.newportfestivals.org.