The Cliff Walk Commission, which is charged with overseeing the maintainence, operations, and activities of the City of Newport’s historic Cliff Walk, will host its next meeting on January 31 at 4:30 pm in the Rotary Room of the Newport Public Library.

The Newport Cliff Walk Commission is comprised of 5 members, each appointed to three-year staggered terms by the City Council with the Mayor serving in an ex-officio capacity.

The current commission members include Donna Lennox, John Hirschboeck, Peter Janaros, David McLaughlin, and Christopher Jones, according to the City of Newport’s website.

Agenda

Cliff Walk Commission Agenda

4:30pm, January 31, 2023

Rotary Room, Newport Public Library

I. 12/6/2022 MINUTES FOR APPROVAL

II. CURRENT BUSINESS (Order of agenda items may change.)

A. No Status Change for the Cliff Walk Slope Repair between Narragansett Ave. and Webster St.

B. Update on the CliffWalkTogether campaign and GiveByCell donation status.

Thank you email for donation – no update at this time GiveByCell – status of GooglePay (Credit cards, Venmo, ApplePay and Paypal all accepted

as forms of payment) Social media

C. Ongoing Maintenance and Tasks 1. Stone at wall at Rosecliff

2. Additional signage at Narragansett and Ochre Court Ave. (to facilitate pay for parking using

the Passport App)

the Passport App) 3. Emergency markers on the Cliff Walk

4. Repair of wall at Miramar

5. Memorial Blvd. sign repainting

6. Teahouse Tunnel erosion/drainage

7. Volunteer and Other activities

D. Work with Stakeholders to Eliminate All Barbed Wire/Razor Wire on the Cliff Walk – Update on

Tea House Tunnel

E. Funding – Charitable Foundation Grants

F. City Website Updates – Point of Interest Pages (update by Donna)

G. Adopt a Spot at 40 Steps by the Maher Center – (update by Donna)

III. NEW BUSINESS

Lease law compliance on the Cliff Walk. Results of meeting with Salve Regina University President Kelli J. Armstrong. Ledge Rd. post storm sign relocation and roadside erosion repair

IV. NEXT MEETING – 4:30pm, February 28, 2023, Rotary Room, Newport Public Library

V. ADJOURNMENT