Newport city hall newport city council

Good Morning,

⚓ Newport’s new City Council will host its first Regular Council Meeting this evening, here’s what’s on their docket.

📺 When Sabina Matos was a candidate for her first full term as lieutenant governor, she set her priorities as affordable housing, broadband, and tourism. Now, we’ll ask her how she hopes to address each of these issues during a 4 pm live virtual video conversation today. Read More/Watch

🎁 Jean McLaughlin who works at Rogers High School and runs Jeans Closet reached out to What’sUpNewp this week about a Holiday Drive she needs help with.

“For the past several years I have run a Holiday Drive for Rogers Students and this year we took on a few siblings as well. The need has really risen this year as you can imagine,” Jean tells What’sUpNewp.

This year they are at 78 children/students. Those who are willing to help out can submit cash donations, gift cards, or purchase a gift. Jean is asking that all gifts be turned in by December 20.

“We wrap all the gifts and personally deliver them on 12/23/22. The Closet is run all year and has hygiene supplies, clothes, school supplies, and food. Any questions please let me know. I am including the link to our sign-up genius. Many of the students want warm blankets, sweatshirts, coats and gift cards”, says Jean.

You can contact Jean by phone at 401-855-2421, by email at jeanmclaughlin@npsri.net, and on Venmo at @Jean-McLaughlin0928.

⚓ Senator Dawn Euer (Dist. 13 – Newport, Jamestown) was among the guests at the White House yesterday for the Respect For Marriage Act bill signing.

The Latest on What’sUpNewp

Best albums of 2022

Stacker looked at all 2022 albums on Metacritic and highlighted the top 25, according to Metascore.

Sandy Hook anniversary: Biden cites ‘societal guilt’ on guns

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Recent Local Obituaries

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

  • Small Craft Advisory until December 15, 01:00 AM EST
  • Today: NNW wind around 18 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. A slight chance of snow showers before 7am. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight: N wind 11 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 7:03 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 11:38 am | Low tide at 4:36 am & 5:23 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20 days, 72% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Further Reading

WPRI: Community Focus: Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong

RI Monthly: Celebrate Kwanzaa in Newport with Sankofa Community Connection

ecoRI: Climate Crisis Slams Headfirst Into Public Health

East Bay: Portsmouth: Michael Morse sworn in as deputy police chief

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.  Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in...