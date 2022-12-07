Just two weeks after being sworn in, the new Newport City Council will host their first Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, December 14 at 6:30 pm.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall and is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket;

Note – The agenda, with supporting attachments, will be available on the city’s website soon here.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR THE REGULAR CITY COUNCIL

MEETING

DECEMBER 14, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on December 14, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meetings held November 9, 2022 and December 1, 2022 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Asset & Estate Options, d/b/a Cultural Art Oriental Rug Sale, Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St.; December 16, 2022 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

2. Newport Art Museum, d/b/a Winter Speaker Series/Lectures, Newport Art Museum; January 21, 28, February 4, 11, 18, 25, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

3. Clann Lir Association, d/b/a Clann Lir Irish Dance Newport Feis, Newport Harbor Island Resort, 1 Goat Island; February 25- 26, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

4. R.I. Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a Newport Classical Music Festival:

a. A Salute to America, King Park; July 4, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

b. Bellevue House; July 5, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

c. The Breakers; July 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

d. The Elms; July 12, 13 & 19, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

e. The Chinese Tea House; July 14 & 21, 2023 from 5:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

f. Redwood Library & Athenaeum; July 21, 2023 from

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

g. Colony House; July 22, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

5. Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a:

a. Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park; July 28, 29 & 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

b. Newport Jazz Festival, Fort Adams State Park; August 4, 5 & 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

~ Communication from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management

c. Communication from Dennis P. Sullivan, Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, re: Requesting to be the sole vendor for the 67th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 11, 2023 (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

d. Arcade License, Renewal, Ryan Family Amusements Inc., d/b/a Ryan Family Amusements, 268 Thames St. (49 machines)

e. Tattoo License, Renewal, Owner/Operator, David Bennett, d/b/a Sitting Bull Tattoo, LLC, 136 A Thames St.

f. Actuarial Valuation Reports, Police and Fire Pension and Other Post-Employment Benefit (OPEB) Valuations (Receive)

g. Communication from Ronald I. Becker, re: Resignation from the Trust and Investment Commission (Receive with regret)

h. Communication from Nancy Kaymar Stafford, re: Resignation from the Historic District Commission (Receive with regret)

i. Communication from Donald O. Ross, re: Resignation from the Historic District Commission (Receive with regret)

j. Communication from Jean Frisbie, re: Resignation from the Tree and Open Space Commission (Receive with regret)

k. Communication from Tracy Nelson, Canvassing Clerk, re: Certification of the November 8, 2022 General Election Ballot (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Audrain Motorsport, LLC, d/b/a Audrain Motorsport 2023 Veteran Car Tour, 259 Maple Avenue and La Forge Casino Restaurant, 186 Bellevue Ave.; April 29, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. & April 30, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

~ Request closure of Bellevue Avenue from Jones St. to William St. from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

3. Pedicab Business License, Renewal, James R. Brown, III, d/b/a New England Pedicab; 2 pedicabs valid May 1, 2023 through April 30, 2025

4. Entertainment License Expansion Class B (outdoors), Goat Lessee, LLC, d/b/a Newport Harbor Island Resort, One Goat Island, to expand the outdoor entertainment license to operate an outdoor skating rink on the North Lawn, November 18, 2022 through February 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.(Second Hearing)

5. Entertainment License Expansion, Class A (indoors), Broadway Tavern, Ltd., d/b/a Tavern on Broadway, 12, 16 & 18 Broadway to expand the entertainment into 12 Broadway, Monday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (Second Hearing)

6. 2022-2023 Victualing License Renewals:

a. Brian Holder, d/b/a 12 Metre Café, 18 Market Sq.

b. Curryland Corp, d/b/a Curryland, 163 JT Connell Hgwy

c. K & K Food Mart, Inc. d/b/a K & K Food Mart, 10 Connell Hgwy

d. Peaceable Market, LLC, d/b/a Peaceable Market, 520 Thames St.

e. Yagi Noodles, LLC, d/b/a Yagi Noodles, 20 & 22 Long Wharf Mall

7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

8. Approving the 2023 Regular City Council Meeting dates

9. Designating Xay R. Khamsyvoravong as Chief Executive Officer for purposes of signing various State and Federal documents

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

10. Memorandum from City Manager and Finance Director RE: Update on Two-Tier Tax Rate Rollout

11. Action Item #6109/22 – RE: CRMC File No. 2022-09-020 – Application of New York Yacht Club, 5 Halidon Avenue – Improvement and Expansion of Dock Area

12. Action Item #6110/22 – RE: Award of Bid # 23-014 –Parking Ticket Collection and Processing Services (w/accompanying resolution)

13. Action Item #6111/22 – RE: Agreement for Use of Easton’s Beach Parking Lot/Newport International Boat Show (w/accompanying resolution)

14. Action Item #6112/22 – RE: Agreement for Use of Easton’s Beach Parking Lot/Annual Audrain’s Newport Concours Motor Week (w/accompanying resolution)

15. Action Item #6113/22 – RE: Murphy Playground Improvements (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #6114/22 – RE: Waste Management Transfer Station Use Agreement (w/accompanying resolution)

17. Action Item #6115/22 – RE: Award of Bid # 22-015 – Spring Street and Touro Street Intersection Project (w/accompanying resolution)

18. Action Item #6116/22 – RE: Spring/Touro Intersection Improvements Construction Services (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F Daily Liquor License, Common Fence Music Co., d/b/a Newport Live, Newport Live Presents Chris Spedding, Casino Theater, 9 Freebody St.; January 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

2. Class F Daily Liquor Licenses, Newport Festivals Foundation, Inc., d/b/a:

a. Newport Folk Festival, July 27-30, 2023 from 12:00 (noon) to 6:30 p.m.

b. Newport Jazz Festival, Fort Adams State Park; August 3, 4, 5 & 6, 2023 from 12:00 (noon) to 6:30 p.m.

3. Class F-1 Daily Liquor Licenses, RI Arts Foundation at Newport, Inc., d/b/a:

a. The Breakers; July 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 22, 23 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

b. Redwood Library & Athenaeum; July 21, 2023 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- December 7 , 2022