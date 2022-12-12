Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island.
Monday, December 12
Tree work will limit access to some portions of the East Bay Bike Path in Warren beginning Dec. 12
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 4:30 pm: Teen Tech Time at Newport Public Library
- 5:30 pm: Newport Lecture Series and Book Signing: RADM David Oliver, USN, (Ret.) & Anand Toprani, Ph.D
- 6 pm: ‘Over My Dead Body:’ Greg Melville in conversation with Lew Keen at Charter Books
- 6 pm: The Story of Hanukkah at the Edward King House Senior Center
Entertainment
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
- Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm
- Newport: Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Bristol Ferry Town Common Committee at 2:15 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm
Tuesday, December 13
Things To Do
- 4:30 pm: Teen Terra Cotta Pot Gingerbread Houses at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm: Wellness + Wine w/ Studio Barre Newport at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm: Run Newport X HOKA 2nd Annual Eggnog Mile
- 7:30 pm: 111th Annual Medieval Christmas Festival at St. George’s School
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
City & Government
- Jamestown: Affordable Housing at 9 am, Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm
- Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm, School Committee – Finance Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, School Committee at 6 pm, Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pm, Recreation Commission at 6 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Wednesday, December 14
New Newport City Council will host its first regular meeting on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the docket
Things To Do
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Advent Evenings at Historic Saint Mary’s Church
- 6 pm: Wine + Cheese Class at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: Potter Pet U: Plant-Based Holiday Cooking
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Annual Dave Manuel Christmas Sing a Long at La Forge Casino
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Housing Authority at 10 am, Town Council at 2 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Housing Trust at 6 pm, Beach Commission at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7:30 pm
- Middletown: Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, School Building Committee at 5 pm, Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm
Thursday, December 15
Touro Synagogue Foundation talk to address Jews and Slavery in early Newport
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 7 pm: Holiday Sip & Shop at OceanCliff
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm: Holiday art pop up and Secret Beach Tattoos one year anniversary party! at Rejects Beer Co.
- 6 pm: Touro Synagogue Foundation Talk to Address Jews & Slavery in Early Newport
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 3:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Much Ado About Nothing at 6:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am
- Portsmouth: Ferry Town Common Committee at 10 am, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Police Pension Board at 10 am, Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am
Friday, December 16
John Pizzarelli Trio to perform at The JPT on December 16
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 11 am: The Edward King House Senior Center Presents: A Holiday Concert
- 4 pm to 5 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 6 pm: Greenvale Vineyards “Deck the Walls”
- 7:30 pm: John Pizzarelli Trio live at The JPT
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: John Pizzarelli Trio live at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Molly Maguires at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, December 17
‘Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas’ coming to The JPT on Dec. 17
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am: Maher Garden Center Greenery Sale
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11:30 am: Free Pictures with Santa In Middletown RI at Knights of Columbus
- 2 pm to 8 pm: The Little Naturalist’s Holiday Party at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Holiday Champagne Toast Cruise
- 3 pm to 6 pm: KWANZAA Celebration at Innovate Newport
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4 pm: Holiday Stocking Workshop for Kids at Newport Public Library
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas live at The JPT
Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across at 6 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 5 pm to 8 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas live at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 8 pm
- Newport Blues: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith at 3 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: A live Performance plus music video shoot with Gel! With special guest Catalyst and BPB. at 8:30 pm
- Rusty’s: Hyper-Drive/Rusty’s Christmas Party at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Dave & Friends at 6 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 11 am
Sunday, December 18
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Breakfast with Santa at One Bellevue at Hotel Viking
- 9:30 am to 2:30 pm: Touro Synagogue: Today is Last Day of the 2022 Tour Season
- 10 am to 1 pm: Brunch with Santa at The Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am: Maher Garden Center Greenery Sale
- 10 am: Christmas Specialty Market at Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 12 pm: Brunch with Santa! at Caleb & Broad
- 12 pm to 1:30 pm: Christmas Storytelling with Santa at The Colony House
- 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Meet and Greet Cruise with Santa, from Bowen’s Wharf
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- Newport Vineyards: Neal & The Vipers from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mel and Friends at 12:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
