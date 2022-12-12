Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island.

Monday, December 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
  • Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm
  • Newport: Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Bristol Ferry Town Common Committee at 2:15 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, December 13

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

City & Government

Wednesday, December 14

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge Casino Restaurant: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, December 15

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, December 16

John Pizzarelli Trio to perform at The JPT on December 16

John Pizzarelli, the world-renowned guitarist, and singer has established himself as a prime contemporary interpreter of the Great American Songbook and beyond, with a repertoire that includes Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits, Antônio Carlos Jobim, and The Beatles.

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: John Pizzarelli Trio live at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Molly Maguires at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott at 6 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.
  • See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Saturday, December 17

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Sunday, December 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • Newport Vineyards: Neal & The Vipers from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mel and Friends at 12:30 pm

City & Government

