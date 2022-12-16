With 2022 winding down, there are only a couple of weekends left to get out and support live music. We’re previewing a few shows below … have a great weekend!

Friday: The Friday Songwriter Series at Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket is back this weekend with a trio of Rhode Island’s best – Allysen Callery and Bill Bartholomew will join host Steve Allain in a warm evening of music. Enjoy a winter brew or two and check out some great music beginning at 6:30PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Tickets are still available for the John Pizzarelli Trio who are making a stop at the Jane Pickens Film and Event Center in Newport at 7:30PM. Check out the Grammy Award-winning guitarist who interprets the classics from the “Great American Songbook”. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head back to Jane Pickens Saturday night at 7:30 for a special holiday show from fiddle extraordinaire Eileen Ivers and her band. Ivers blends Irish and American roots music resulting in a high-energy celebration, a “Joyful Christmas Show.” Click here for details.

Saturday: TR3, a power trio fronted by Dave Matthews Band guitarist Tim Reynolds, will pull into the Narrows Center in Fall River Saturday night. Reynolds is joined by Mick Vaughn on Bass and Vocals and Dan Martier on Drums and Vocals. Foxboro native Matt Michienzie opens at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to Chan’s for their annual “Holiday Extravaganza” featuring Jimmy “2 Suits” Capone & The Chans All-Star Chan Clan Band. Special guests include Queen of the Boston Blues, Toni Lynn Washington with support from Willie J. Laws (guitar), Eddie Scheer (drums), Johnny Juxo (keyboards), Johnny “Blue Horn” Moriconi (trumpet), Bobby “The Breeze” Holfelder (trombone) and Sven Larson (bass). Click here for details.

Saturday: You can’t help but have a good time when Swing/Boogie Woogie/Rhythm & Blues/Soul and Motown” greats Eight to the Bar play live. The New England-based party band is back at the Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly for a show Saturday night. Click here for details.