When Sabina Matos was a candidate for her first full term as lieutenant governor, she set her priorities as affordable housing, broadband, and tourism. Now, we’ll ask her how she hopes to address each of these issues during a 4 pm videocast on Wednesday, December 14.

Matos was appointed as the 70th Lieutenant Governor of Rhode Island in April 2021, when Gov. Raimondo went to Washington with the Biden administration, and then Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee moved into the governor’s office. Matos was appointed to the position by McKee, winning out over several other potential candidates.

This past election Matos ran for her first full term as Lieutenant Governor, surviving the primary election and then winning in the general election.

Matos represents a growing number of Latinos running for office in Rhode Island and serving in significant positions. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a native of Puerto Rico, has served two terms as Secretary of State, but was defeated in a primary election for governor. Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, a native of Columbia, was elected General Treasurer in the November election.

Matos is a native of the Dominican Republican, the first Dominican American to hold the position of Lieutenant Governor in the United States. Before her appointment as Lieutenant Governor, she served as president of the Providence City Council.

The Lieutenant Governor’s position carries no specific portfolio and for years, Lieutenant Governors have carved out their priorities, many focusing on small business, which became a priority of Gov. McKee, when he served as Lieutenant Governor.

Asked during the campaign what she saw as her priorities, Matos quickly listed affordable housing, broadband and tourism. While we’ll explore those issues, we’ll want to learn where else she hopes to make a difference, whether she agrees what appears to be a growing political force among Latinos in Rhode Island, and what she views as her political future, when her term as Lieutenant Governor expires.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Rhode Island College and is a graduate of the Latina Leadership Institute and Leadership for a Future. Matos is also a graduate of the Aspen Institute’s Rodel Fellowship Program – an invitation-only fellowship program for elected officials at all levels in the United States.

The Lieutenant Governor has served as the past President of the ECAS-Educational Center for the Arts and Sciences, the RI Latino Civic Fund – The Latina Leadership Training, and the Rhode Island Latino Political Action Committee. She has also previously served as the Board Secretary of the Olneyville Housing Corporation and on the Univocal Legislative Minority Advisory Council and Latino Policy Institute boards. Matos has also been a member of Direct Action for Rights and Equality and the Olneyville Neighborhood Association. She is a founding member of LUCHA-Latina’s United for Change.

