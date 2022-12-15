Happy Thursday!
Today’s newsletter is 881 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.
🪦 On this day in 1780, French Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay died at Hunter House in Newport. He was the first foreign admiral buried on U.S. soil.
🚧 RIDOT yesterday announced that the opening of the Connector Road for the Pell Bridge Ramps has been postponed to Sunday night, December 18 due to projected inclement weather. Read more about the project here.
🎙️ Guest speaker and distinguished scholar, Dr. Paul Finkelman, will present a Touro Synagogue Foundation talk this evening titled “Jews, Slavery, and the Meaning of Freedom”. Read More
📺 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined WPRI earlier this week to discuss housing, short-term rentals, Newport Grand, and the Cliff Walk. Hear what the new mayor had to say.
📺 Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos joined What’sUpNewp yesterday to chat about a few of her top priorities – affordable housing, broadband, and tourism.
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/6g4yEFtzbAo?rel=0&autoplay=0&showinfo=0&enablejsapi=0
👉 A few reminders…
Organizing or hosting an event? You can add it to our event calendar for free here.
Want to share your opinion or what you think on a particular story? Scroll to the bottom of any story on What’sUpNewp to leave a reaction or a comment.
Socialize with What’sUpNewp on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
You can give the gift of local, independent news to your loved ones, coworkers, friends, and enemies this holiday season.
The Latest on What’sUpNewp
Recent Local Obituaries
Further Reading
- Providence Business News: IMC ballet company in Newport purchases school property for $900K
- WLNE: Judge sides with law banning large-capacity magazines in Rhode Island, to go into effect Sunday
- WPRI: Congressman Langevin reflects on his work in RI
What’s Up Today
Weather
- Wind Advisory in effect from December 16, 04:00 AM EST until December 16, 07:00 PM EST
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
- Tonight: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 40. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
- 7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Marine Forecast
- Gale Warning in effect from December 16, 01:00 AM EST until December 16, 07:00 PM EST
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Today: NNE wind 8 to 10 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight: E wind 11 to 14 kt increasing to 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 12:18 am & 12:23 pm | Low tide at 5:30 am & 6:14 pm.
- Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.9 days, 63% lighting.
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm to 7 pm: Holiday Sip & Shop at OceanCliff
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm: Holiday art pop up and Secret Beach Tattoos one year anniversary party! at Rejects Beer Co.
- 6 pm: Touro Synagogue Foundation Talk to Address Jews & Slavery in Early Newport
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 3:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Much Ado About Nothing at 6:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Technical Review Committee at 3 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Middletown: Citizens Advisory Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
- Portsmouth: Ferry Town Common Committee at 10 am, Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm. Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Police Pension Board at 10 am, Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am
- See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.