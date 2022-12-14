Roger Hamilton King, Jr., 81, a well-known national art expert, Newport gallery owner, television station advertising executive, entrepreneur and longtime Newport civic leader, passed away on December 11, 2022 at Village House following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Sandra FitzGerald King of Newport.

A graduate of Rogers High school and Bryant College (now Bryant University) and a lifelong Newport resident, Roger enjoyed a number of extraordinary and diverse careers.

In his younger years, Roger took vocal and acting lessons from Ethel Barrymore Miglietta in Bristol, Rhode Island. She was an actress/singer and daughter of legendary actress Ethel Barrymore. This helped prepare him for the first of his several incredible careers beginning with broadcasting.

He enjoyed a brief stint as a radio personality at WHIH-AM in Portsmouth, VA. Missing Newport, he returned to his native Rhode Island joining WJAR-TV in Providence, rising to senior advertising executive and one of the most successful in Rhode Island media. WTEV-TV (now WLNE-TV in Providence) lured him away to become the station’s Local Sales Manager.

Several years later, his entrepreneurial drive propelled him into new directions. He bought and operated two large laundromats; became co-owner of the largest Timex distributorship in New England; and owned or co-owned apartment complexes in Newport and Fall River.

His growing interest in 19th and 20th century American art led to his most notable, most enduring and most visible achievement. He created The Roger King Gallery of Fine Art, the iconic nationally recognized gallery that for over three decades became a landmark on Newport’s Bowen’s Wharf overlooking Newport Harbor.

Roger King loved Newport. He wanted to repay Newport for all that it had given him over the years. He “paid it forward” through his extensive public-spirited civic and community work over the decades, but he was never one to seek credit for all that he achieved. His public service and humility went hand-in-hand. While low-key in most everything he did, there were those flashes of unique Roger King humor that would have everyone laughing.

His love of Golden Retrievers was legendary. He owned six “Goldens” over the years. That led to his becoming an animal advocate and major supporter of the Potter League for Animals where he served terms as president and vice president. He was credited over the years with providing unique cost-saving oversight in managing the resources for the most comprehensive animal welfare organization in Rhode Island.

Roger spent years on the Newport Zoning Board of Review. As a board member, he oversaw and administered the city’s zoning code to ensure it was applied in a fair and impartial way. His opinion was valued as a respected Newport leader and ethical businessman.

Roger’s concerns went well beyond the future of Newport. He served on the Aquidneck Island Land Trust Board to preserve Aquidneck Island’s open spaces. He was appointed to the all-important Land Acquisition Committee. He and his wife Sandra have been supporters of the Land Trust for two decades and are members of the trust’s Green Island Society for including the Land Trust in their estate planning.

He loved the historic Trinity Church atop Queen Anne Square in Newport. For many years he served on Trinity’s Vestry and was deeply involved in church activities.

Roger has been honored over the years with invitations to become a member of The New York Yacht Club, The Spouting Rock Beach Association (Bailey’s Beach), The Ida Lewis Yacht Club, The Reading Room, The Clambake Club where he served on the Board of Governors for 17 years, and the Providence Art Club.

Roger was born at Newport Hospital on May 2, 1941, resulting in a couple of interesting coincidences. His mother worked at Newport Hospital for 25 years as a floor manager. Also, the delivery room where he was born, decades later, was converted into executive office space housing Sandra King’s office as she was a member of the executive team at Newport Hospital.

Roger was the son of Elizabeth Griffith King and Roger Hamilton King, Sr., both of whom pre-deceased him. His sister, Gayle King Lee and her husband John J. Lee of Larchmont, New York also pre-deceased him. Surviving family members include four loving nephews and nieces: Lauren Lee Stone of Wilton, CT, Jocelyn Lee of Cape Elizabeth, ME, John J. Lee, III of Larchmont, NY, and Roger H. Lee of Atherton, CA.

Roger’s funeral service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 in Trinity Church, One Queen Anne Square, Newport at 10:00 AM. A reception will follow in Honyman Hall. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger’s memory may be made to Potter League for Animals, Aquidneck Land Trust, and Trinity Church.

