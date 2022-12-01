Bowen's Wharf
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Friday, December 2

CORONET will depart IYRS for Mystic Seaport Museum on Dec. 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G-Men at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 3

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton’s Beach on Dec. 3 

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge? Interactive Exhibit at Colony House this weekend

Things To Do

52nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting

  • 12:30 pm: Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus
  • 2:00 pm: Holiday sing-along for the whole family!
  • 3:00 pm: Newport County Youth Chorus
  • 3:45 pm: Bristol County Fifes & Drums
  • 4:15 pm: Classic strings trio
  • 5:00 pm: Aquidneck Singers
  • 5:45 pm: Tree Lighting Ceremony
  • 6:00 pm: The tree is lit and Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by boat to the North Pole!

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live presents Alisa Amador: “Women’s Voices” series at the Jamestown Arts Center at 7 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Rusty from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series presents Yvonne Monnett, Carl Gerhard, Alan Bernstein, and Mike Coffey from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Queensboro Hustlers at 4 pm
  • Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

