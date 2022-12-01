Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Friday, December 2
CORONET will depart IYRS for Mystic Seaport Museum on Dec. 2
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 5:30 pm to 8 pm: Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Blockhead at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings & The G-Men at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, December 3
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled
NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3
Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton’s Beach on Dec. 3
SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge? Interactive Exhibit at Colony House this weekend
Things To Do
8 am to 6 pm: Rogers Athletic Boosters Association 6th Annual Tree & Wreath Sale at IYRS(Taking place only on Sunday due to weather)
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am to 12 pm: Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale at Easton’s Beach Rotunda
- 10 am to 3 pm: Crossing the Pell: A unique virtual reality experience at Old Colony House
- 10 am to 3:30 pm: James L. Maher Center Pop-up Tree & Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 10 am to 5 pm: Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge? Interactive Exhibit at Colony House
- 10 am: Holiday Craft Fair at Hibernian Hall
- 10:30 am: Coastal Queen’s Candy Cane Express, from Jamestown
- 11 am: Fort Wetherill Cleanup
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 12 pm to 6 pm: Franklin Street Holiday Stroll
- 12 pm to 8 pm: SantaCon throughout Newport
- 12:30 pm to 6 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting
- 1 pm to 4 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Silver Tea and Crafts
- 1 pm: Santa and Mrs. Claus to Arrive in Jamestown on the Coastal Queen, Sat. Dec. 3 at 1pm
- 3 pm: Newport Boxfit Fall Fury III Exhibition Boxing
- 4 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Holiday Lantern Tour
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4:30 pm: Cruise with Coastal Queen to the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
- 5:30 pm: Bristol’s Grand Illumination and Parade
6:15 pm: 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade(Boat Parade has been canceled)
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7 pm: Newport Live presents Alisa Amador: “Women’s Voices” series at the Jamestown Arts Center
52nd Annual Bowen’s Wharf Tree Lighting
- 12:30 pm: Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus
- 2:00 pm: Holiday sing-along for the whole family!
- 3:00 pm: Newport County Youth Chorus
- 3:45 pm: Bristol County Fifes & Drums
- 4:15 pm: Classic strings trio
- 5:00 pm: Aquidneck Singers
- 5:45 pm: Tree Lighting Ceremony
- 6:00 pm: The tree is lit and Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by boat to the North Pole!
Entertainment
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live presents Alisa Amador: “Women’s Voices” series at the Jamestown Arts Center at 7 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Robin & Friends at 8 pm
- Newport Blues: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Rusty from 3 pm to 7 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
Sunday, December 4
Things To Do
- 8 am to 6 pm: Rogers Athletic Boosters Association 6th Annual Tree & Wreath Sale at IYRS
- 9:30 am: Santa Claus for a Cause at Newport Car Museum
- 10 am to 3 pm: Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge? Interactive Exhibit at Colony House
- 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
- 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 1 pm: Newport Classical presents Messiah at the Mansion
- 2 pm to 4 pm: Whitehall Museum House Christmas Open House
- 2 pm: Newport String Quartet at Channing Memorial Church
- 3 pm: Holiday Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble Music at The Casino Theatre
- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series presents Yvonne Monnett, Carl Gerhard, Alan Bernstein, and Mike Coffey from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Queensboro Hustlers at 4 pm
- Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
