Due to expected gale force winds and heavy rains, the City of Newport announced this afternoon that this weekend’s Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled.

The City’s annual food drive for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will go on with donations accepted through the weekend at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.

The parade, which had originally been planned for Friday, Nov. 25th, had been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 3rd. Unfortunately, back-to-back weekend storms have scuttled the beloved holiday tradition.

All those who’d like to donate to the City’s annual holiday food drive for the MLK Center may do so by dropping off non-perishable food items at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office at Perrotti Park all week long from a.m. until 5 p.m., including Saturday and Sunday.

“The Newport Harbormaster’s Office, along with the event organizers, appreciate your understanding and wish you a happy, safe weekend,” the City of Newport says in a press release.