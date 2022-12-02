The Navy Band Northeast woodwind ensemble will be performing a free holiday concert hosted at Calvary United Methodist Church at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4.

The performance is open to the community. The concert will last about an hour and will feature musical seasonal favorites, according to organizers.

A reception with cookies and hot chocolate will follow.

The Calvary United Methodist Church is located at 200 Turner Road in Middletown. For questions, call 401-225-8021.