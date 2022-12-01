Bowen’s Wharf has joined several events in having to postpone their Saturday festivities.

"Due to extremely inclement weather, the 52nd Annual Tree Lighting has been postponed to Sunday, December 4th," Bowen's Wharf posted on social media around 5 pm on Thursday. "The sun will be shining and Santa and others will still be there spreading good cheer."

*EVENT UPDATE: DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER, THE TREE LIGHTING HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO SUNDAY, 12/4* It’s the most wonderful time of the year – twinkling lights, fragrant wintergreens, beautiful bows, and a most amazing Christmas tree on historic Bowen’s Wharf. Come early for leisurely holiday shopping and stay through the evening as festivities begin around 12:30 with an afternoon visit from Santa, followed by carol sing-alongs and special holiday performances from local musicians and choruses. The enormous tree is lit promptly at 6:00 – the official beginning of the holiday season at Bowen’s Wharf! Santa and Mrs. Claus motor into Bowen’s Basin by boat (weather permitting) eager to listen to every child’s wish. 12:30pm: Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus

2:00pm: Holiday sing-along for the whole family!

3:00pm: Newport County Youth Chorus

3:45pm: Bristol County Fifes & Drums

4:15pm: Classical strings trio

5:00pm: Aquidneck Singers

5:45pm: Tree Lighting Ceremony

6:00pm: The tree is lit and Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive by boat to the North Pole! Bowen’s Wharf restaurants remain open for holiday meals and many shops offer sweet refreshments and crafts. FREE ADMISSION! Join us for a magical day of festive fun and good cheer!

The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, which had originally been planned for Friday, Nov. 25th, had been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 3rd. Unfortunately, back-to-back weekend storms have scuttled the beloved holiday tradition and it has officially been canceled for this year..