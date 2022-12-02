Another busy weekend on local music scene. We’ll focus our attention on a few area shows helping us get into the holiday spirit. Happy December!

Saturday: “A Very, Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas” features Nova Scotia-based artists Cassie and Maggie MacDonald at the venerable Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland. The sisters are described as “haunting and dynamic, alternating between English and Gaelic, traditional and contemporary.” Click here for details.

Saturday: Singer-songwriter Alisa Amador returns to Newport after playing the Norman Bird Sanctuary in 2021. Amador, winner of NPR’s 2022 Tiny Desk Concert brings her unique sound to the Jamestown Arts Center Saturday night at 7PM. Late word: the show is sold out! Click here for details.

Sunday: At age 83, Folk legend Judy Collins was impressive at her shows last August at Jane Pickens in Newport. She was just nominated for a Grammy Award (for her first album of totally original music) and she’s returning to the area with a Christmas-themed show at the Greenwich Odeum Sunday night at 8PM. Wanna hear a legend? Don’t miss this show! Click here for details.

Sunday: The holiday season in Newport is just not complete without experiencing Handel’s Messiah at the historic Rosecliff Mansion in a show sponsored by Newport Classical. The event features Rhode Island’s Ensemble Altera and the Professional Choristers of The Choir School of Newport County. Two performances are scheduled, at 1PM and 3:30PM. Click here for details.

Sunday: Wanna have a good time? Head to the Pumphouse in Kingston Sunday afternoon for “First Sunday Soul” with Dan Moretti on sax and featuring Elise Testone on vocals. Check out the all-star band with music beginning at 5PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Party at the Newport Blues Cafe to the funky rock sounds of “New England’s Best Cover Band,” the Felix Brown Band. The Boston area group will keep you on your feet all night long. Music begins at 9PM. Click here for details.