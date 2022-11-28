Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 3 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.

SantaCon is a free-to-attend non-commercial, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year for charity. It’s a mass gathering where people dress in Santa Claus costumes or as other Christmas / Holiday characters and parade throughout Newport and several cities around the world.

According to a Facebook Event, SantaCon Newport will run from 12 pm to 8 pm and will make stops at various restaurants and bars, including A Very RUSTY Christmas from 3 pm to 7 pm on One Pelham East.

Prizes are typically awarded to the best-dressed Santa and the winner of the Santa dance-off. Participants are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys For Tots.

More Event Details From The Organizers

way to kick off the holiday season than dressing up like good ole Saint Nick himself and spreading holiday cheer around Newport. Our annual event is to support the Toys for Tots Drive and the National MS Society.

Our SantaCon is a free-to-attend event, but we respectfully request each Santa to bring an unwrapped toy or two for the drive!

The schedule for the day will be released closer to the event date here and/or on Facebook (links below).

For ages 21+. This SantaCon event is completely FREE to attend – no tickets or registration, and no need to click this button:

Get more info from the links below: