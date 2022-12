Tyler Bernadyn

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, December 2 – 4, 2022.

Newport

16 Gould St | $599,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

35 Second St | $1,690,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

69 Carroll Ave | $799,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

26 Coddington Wharf #2S & 1N | $2,175,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

26 Codding Wharf #2S | $1,850,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

41 Dudley Ave | $565,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

40 Compton View Dr | $834,900 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

1096 East Main Rd | $800,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

333 McCorrie Lane | $799,900 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11 am and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

63 Black Point Ln | $949,000 | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

40 Island Rd | $849,000 | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

15 Island Ave | $270,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

111 Cedar Ave | $325,000 | Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

1882 East Main Rd | $375,000 | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

11 Coddington Way | $778,000 | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

Jamestown

40 Howland Ave | $799,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

66 Howland Ave | $799,900 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

7 Galley St | $629,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

616 West Reach Dr | $999,999 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

60 Blackbird Ct | $185,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

53 Cypress Ave | $389,000 | Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

475 Hooper St | $349,000 | Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

54 Penny Pond Rd | $795,000 | Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

21 Wild Cherry Dr | $625,000 | Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.