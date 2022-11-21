Soccer fans rejoice! The World Cup has finally arrived and games will be airing through the finals on December 18. You may have heard that you won’t be able to buy a beer at the matches in Qatar, however, many local bars, breweries, and restaurants will be open for the games which begin as early as 5AM EST daily. Here are a few places to view the games – we’ll be adding to this list as the tournament continues.

Midtown Oyster Bar: The popular dining and drinking spot will have a USA-Wales viewing party Monday, November 21 at 2PM as well as future games throughout the tournament. 345 Thames St., Newport. Click here for more.

The Guild: Head to either of The Guild’s Pawtucket or Warren locations for viewing parties throughout the tournament. The breweries are major supporters of the newly announced soccer club Rhode Island FC, to be based in Pawtucket. Check the schedule for Pawtucket here. Check the schedule for Warren here.

Kellie’s Cafe: Supporters of Team England (and likely Wales) will be cheering on the home team at Kellie’s Cafe, a traditional English-owned breakfast and lunch spot owned by London native Kellie Cooper. Munch on an authentic sausage sandwich or enjoy a Ploughman while viewing the games. 27 Connell Hwy., Newport. Click here for details.

Narragansett Brewery: Viewing parties along with a special food menu are on tap at RI’s favorite brewery all tournament long. They’ll be open early and will feature a Giant Pretzel Charcuterie board available all World Cup long for $28 – cheese, meats, peppers, pickles, beer cheese & mustard. 271 Tockwotton St., Providence. Click here for details.

Caleb & Broad: is opening early for a watch party for all USA games starting on Monday, Nov. 21 when the USA takes on Wales. The kitchen will be opening at 1:30 for the 2PM game on the big screen. 162 Broadway, Newport, Click here for details.

The Fastnet Pub: We get the sense things will be particularly busy at the Fastnet Pub, known for welcoming international visitors and serving beer from around the world. They’ll be opening early and expect big crowds for most games. 1 Broadway, Newport. Click here for details.