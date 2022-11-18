There’s something meaningful about decorating the front door of your home for the holidays, and even more so when it’s benefitting those in our community without their own place to call home.



Volunteers, donors, and businesses from across the state are pitching in to create one-of-a-kind wreaths again this year to sell at the Annual Lucy’s Hearth Designer Wreath Sale on Saturday, December 4 at Easton’s Beach Rotunda in Newport. Proceeds from the annual sale benefit Lucy’s Hearth, a shelter in Middletown for children and families experiencing homelessness.





“Hanging a wreath on a door during the holidays is so symbolic of all we have to be grateful for at the end of each year,” said Ashley Salemi Tarvis, Director of Lucy’s Hearth. “We hope that by bringing the community together to make and purchase these wreaths, we can all be a part of achieving housing stability for all.”



Anyone who would like to signup to volunteer to make wreaths for the sale can sign up online for one of six wreath-making events being held through December 1, listed below.



Sensata’s employees decided to take on this as a volunteer opportunity to support their community.

“The Sensata Attleboro Women’s Initiative, one of Sensata Technologies’ Employee Resource Groups, is excited to participate in the wreath-making event on GivingTuesday, November 29, and on December 1, to support Lucy’s Hearth,” said Nancy Serpa, a Sensata IT Program Manager. “Sensata’s employees take pride in volunteering with charitable organizations, and we thank Lucy’s Hearth for this opportunity to serve the local community. Our team is looking forward to this fun, hands-on event!”

In addition to the wreath sale, tickets to the annual Singing for Shelters Series at Channing Memorial Church on December 8 at 7 PM are now available to purchase for $27. Stop by Lucy’s Hearth to purchase in person before they sell out. All money raised during Singing for Shelters goes back to help support our guests as we help them go from homeless to home.

Donations are also accepted online to assist Lucy’s Hearth guests and the programs they provide.