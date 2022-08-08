concrete structure on the coastline during sunset
Photo by Garrison Gao on Pexels.com

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, August 8 – 14, 2022.

Keep an eye on this week’s weather here – 7-Day weather forecast for Newport County.

Monday, August 8

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Loose Pockets at 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • Second Beach: Jesse Liam Band from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Deck: Steve Demers from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, August 9

This Day in RI History: August 9, 1918 – Director Robert Aldrich born in Cranston

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, August 10

Newport City Council will host its next regular meeting on August 10, here’s what’s on the docket

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Wright Brothers Birthday Bash from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Thursday, August 11

Today In Newport History: August 11, 1866 – First Roller Skating Rink Opens to The Public in US

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Eisenhower House: Mickey: The Story of a Mouse: newportFILM Outdoors at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Outcry from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
  • newportFILM: The Princess: newportFILM Outdoors at 8:10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm
  • Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
  • The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • The Reef: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, August 12

Safe Harbor Race Weekend returns August 12 – 14

The Gottabees bring ‘Go Home Tiny Monster’ to Theatre By The Sea on August 12

Chris Lane coming to Bold Point Park on August 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Grey Gardens at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officers Club: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rejects Brewing Co.: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECT at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, August 13

Lobby Muddy Festival returns on August 13, proceeds to benefit Newport Mental Health

Two shows added to Bold Point Park including Blues Festival with Buddy Guy August 13 and Mitski July 28

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Chelley Knight Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: High Society at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Heavy Rescue from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, August 14

Outdoor concert series at Lippitt House Museum returns on August 14 and 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Michelle Saylors from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Rikki Rocksteady Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Frye Street Radio at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Benefit Concert for PARL at Newport Blues Café featuring John Cafferty and James Montgomery from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Colin VanPelt from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.