Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, August 8 – 14, 2022.
Keep an eye on this week’s weather here – 7-Day weather forecast for Newport County.
Monday, August 8
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower open for tours
- 6 pm: Jennifer Litt Poetry Reading at Charter Books
- 6 pm to 9 pm: Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series featuring Jesse Liam Band at Second Beach
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Loose Pockets at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- Second Beach: Jesse Liam Band from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Deck: Steve Demers from 5 pm to 8 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Tuesday, August 9
This Day in RI History: August 9, 1918 – Director Robert Aldrich born in Cranston
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Family Night Concert Series featuring Down City Band at Easton’s Beach
- 6 pm: The Preservation Society of Newport County presents The Jacalyn & William P. Egan Fellows Lecture at Rosecliff or Zoom
- 6 pm: Christian McBurney Dark Voyage at Charter Books
- 6:15 pm: Live Performance by the Stone Cold Gypsies on the Coastal Queen
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach: Down City Band at 6 pm
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 4:30 pm, Five Summer Stores: Summer Adventure Series at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, and Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John’s Church: Music on the Lawn: Mike Warner & the Ubiquitones, with Ben Knight at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Library Board at 6 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Free Public Library Trust at 3 pm, Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee at 4:30 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 3 pm, Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm, Middletown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
- Tiverton: North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Wednesday, August 10
Newport City Council will host its next regular meeting on August 10, here’s what’s on the docket
Things To Do
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm: Summer Dress Fundraiser Kick-off Party at Caleb & Broad
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: AFTER5 Cleanup at Surfers End
- 7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Wright Brothers Birthday Bash from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Housing Authority at 10 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 6:30 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Thursday, August 11
Today In Newport History: August 11, 1866 – First Roller Skating Rink Opens to The Public in US
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Behind The Scenes of “The Gilded Age” in person at Rosecliff or Zoom
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6:30 pm: Mushroom Hunting Summer Lecture Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7:15 pm: Full Moon Rides with Bike Newport, sponsored by AARP Rhode Island
- 8 pm: Mickey: The Story of a Mouse: newportFILM Outdoors at Eisenhower House
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Eisenhower House: Mickey: The Story of a Mouse: newportFILM Outdoors at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Outcry from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- newportFILM: The Princess: newportFILM Outdoors at 8:10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Friday, August 12
Safe Harbor Race Weekend returns August 12 – 14
The Gottabees bring ‘Go Home Tiny Monster’ to Theatre By The Sea on August 12
Chris Lane coming to Bold Point Park on August 12
Things To Do
- 9 am: Tree Walk: Aquidneck Park – A Closer Look at Beech Leaf Disease at Aquidneck Park
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4:30 pm: After the Gilded Age: “Grey Garden” at The JPT
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concert Series at King Park
- 6 pm: Tiverton Concerts in the Park: Keats & Co
- 7 pm: Birds and Brews at Ragged Island Brewing Co.
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Grey Gardens at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Co.: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECT at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, August 13
Lobby Muddy Festival returns on August 13, proceeds to benefit Newport Mental Health
Two shows added to Bold Point Park including Blues Festival with Buddy Guy August 13 and Mitski July 28
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9 am to 5 pm: 2022 Eastern RI 4-H Fair at Glen Farm
- 9:30 am: Yoga for All at The Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Common Burying Ground
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Lobby Muddy Fest at On The Docks
- 3 pm: Whitehorne Day: Makers Past and Present at Whirehorne House Museum
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Chelley Knight Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: High Society at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Heavy Rescue from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life at 8 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 3 pm, Nate C. from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, August 14
Outdoor concert series at Lippitt House Museum returns on August 14 and 21
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Salve Regina University
- 9 am to 5 pm: 2022 Eastern RI 4-H Fair at Glen Farm
- 10 am to 5 pm: Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Second Sundays at Prescott Farm: Audubon Society of RI
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm: ICE CREAM SOCIAL at The Commons in Little Compton
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts at King Park
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Benefit Concert for PARL at Newport Blues Café featuring John Cafferty and James Montgomery
- 4 pm: Pints for Play! at Ragged Island Brewery
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: FirstWorks Summer Beats Concert Series: William Cepeda Afro-Rican Jazz
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Michelle Saylors from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Rikki Rocksteady Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Frye Street Radio at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Benefit Concert for PARL at Newport Blues Café featuring John Cafferty and James Montgomery from 3 pm to 6 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Colin VanPelt from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.