The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 3:39 am EDT Aug 5, 2022

Heat Advisory

Hazardous Weather Outlook



Today: A slight chance of showers after 9am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind around 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.