Newport Polo
Photo Credit: Newport Polo

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, August 2 – 7, 2022.

Tuesday, August 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, August 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm, CatVideoFest at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Wright Brothers Birthday Bash from 8 pm to 11 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
  • Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
  • The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
  • Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, August 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, August 5

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Reversal of Fortune at 4:30 pm, Safety Last with Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm
  • King Park: Art Pop & Jazz with Chase Ceglie, opening guitarist Julio Amaro from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officers Club: Salty from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rejects Brewing Co.: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECT at 8 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Saturday, August 6

Open Studios and Drive-By Art return to Conanicut Island on August 6

Save The Bay Swim returns on August 6, registration opens

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: Chelley Knight Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Great Gatsby at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shells with Shoes On at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: YNot3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, August 7

This Day in RI History: August 7, 1742 -Nathanael Greene born in Potowomut

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
  • Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Fran Curley Jazz Trio at 11 am
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: Rikki Rocksteady Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • King Park: Eddy’s Shoe, Mansfield Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.