Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, August 2 – 7, 2022.
Tuesday, August 2
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Confluence of Art and Science on the Narragansett Bay at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm: Music on the Lawn: Doug Woolverton & The Groove Merchants
- 6:15 pm: Coastal Queen Beer Tasting Cruise with The General’s Crossing Brewhouse
- 7 pm: 2022 National Night Out
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Easton’s Beach: Avenue A at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- Landing: Dan DeCristofaro at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
- St. John’s Church: Music on the Lawn: Doug Woolverton & The Groove Merchants at 6 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10:30 am
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee at 1 pm, Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, August 3
Things To Do
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm, CatVideoFest at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mike Wendoloski at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Wright Brothers Birthday Bash from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Fireworks Committee at 9 am, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Portsmouth Melville Park Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Thursday, August 4
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Seventh Day Baptist Meeting House
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: National Theatre Live: Prima Facie from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London
- 8:10 pm: The Princess: newportFILM Outdoors at The Elms
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Top Gun: Maverick at 4:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Prima Facie from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- newportFILM: The Princess: newportFILM Outdoors at 8:10 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 8 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm, Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
Friday, August 5
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concert Series at King Park
- 6 pm: 14th Annual “A Night at the Pops” Concert with the East Bay Summer Wind and Youth Ensembles at Portsmouth High School
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport6:30 pm: TGIF Performance with the Rhode Island Black Storytellers at Doris Duke’s Rough Point
- 7 pm: Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Present: Lisa Morales
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECT at Rejects Brewing Co.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: The Naticks from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Reversal of Fortune at 4:30 pm, Safety Last with Jeff Rapsis at 7:30 pm
- King Park: Art Pop & Jazz with Chase Ceglie, opening guitarist Julio Amaro from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, CBD at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: Salty from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Brewing Co.: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECT at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 9 am
Saturday, August 6
Open Studios and Drive-By Art return to Conanicut Island on August 6
Save The Bay Swim returns on August 6, registration opens
Things To Do
- 8:30 am: Save The Bay Swim 2022
- 9 am: Fools Rules Regatta
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 9:30 am: Yoga for All at The Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: The Point Neighborhood
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Live music at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Chelley Knight Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Great Gatsby at 4:30 pm, Marcel The Shells with Shoes On at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Timeless at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: YNot3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, August 7
This Day in RI History: August 7, 1742 -Nathanael Greene born in Potowomut
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 3 pm: Piano trios by Haydn and Mozart at Trinity Church
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts at King Park
- 5 pm: Summer Concert Series at Burr’s Hill Park
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Kenra Girard at 7 pm
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Fran Curley Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Darren Beaupre from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Rikki Rocksteady Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: Eddy’s Shoe, Mansfield Band from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: The Naticks at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Dyl from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
