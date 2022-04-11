Save The Bay announced this morning that it opens registration for its 46th annual Swim fundraiser at 8 a today.

The nonprofit organization’s flagship fundraiser, taking place this year on Saturday, August 6, challenges skilled swimmers to a two-mile, cross-Bay swim from the Naval War College in Newport to Potter Cove in Jamestown.

“The Swim gives all of us the opportunity to celebrate the recreational benefits of a clean and healthy Narragansett Bay,” said Save The Bay Executive Director—and annual Swim participant—Jonathan Stone in a statement. “This challenging, open water swim reminds us just how much has changed since the early days of Save The Bay’s advocacy when many Bay waters were deemed too polluted for human contact. Plus,” he adds, “it’s a lot of fun.”

“The Swim offers skilled swimmers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to exercise their right to a clean and healthy Narragansett Bay,” said Leanne Danielsen, Save The Bay’s events manager. “For anyone looking for a refreshing challenge that offers stunning views of the Newport Bridge, an amazing, supportive Swim community, and a meaningful cause—the Swim is for you!”

For those looking to “exercise their right to a clean and healthy Bay” in other ways, registration for the Save The Bay Open, a Swim alternative, also opens this morning.

“The Open offers athletes of all disciplines the opportunity to choose their challenge, complete it their way, on their own time,” explained Danielsen. “Participants can choose from challenges in kayaking, biking, running, and more, complete their challenges where they’d like, submit their times, and contribute to the effort.”

Those interested in registering for or donating to the 2022 Swim and Open are encouraged to visit savebay.org/swim, or to contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org. The registration fee for qualifying Swim participants is $50, with a $400 fundraising minimum. Registration for the Open is $25, with a $200 fundraising minimum.