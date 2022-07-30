Open Studios and Drive-By Art return to Conanicut Island on Saturday, August 6 from 10 am – 4 pm. Jointly hosted by the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) and Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA), Open Studios is a one-day, island-wide event where participating artists invite the public into their studios or to see their work outside while passing by. 

This year’s art tour features individual artists across the island as well as groups of artists with displays at the JAC at 18 Valley Street and Out of the Box Studio and Gallery at 11 Clinton Ave. Artworks on display range from hand-blown glass, contemporary jewelry, and ceramics, to sculpture, painting, prints, and more. 

Participating artists include Pete Flood, Diane Terry, Christopher T. Terry, Josy Wright, Didi Suydam, Peter Diepenbrock, Lisa Barsumian, Peter Elsworth, Elaine Porter, Rick Meli, Clancy Designs, Jillian Barber, Shirley Mae Bell, Ernie Wulff, Amanda Matthews, Rose M. Chase, Mary Gazda, Marilyn McShane Levine, Peter Strickland, Deb Lichtenstein, Matthew Vars, Kenny Defusco, Alexandra Kent, Nina’s Beads, Aurora Goodland Art, Kate Petrie, Sue Mailloux, Andy Hunter, and Karen Dolmanisth. 

Artwork will also be on display at local businesses and organizations, including Curiosity & Co, Fuller Gallery, Out Of the Box Gallery, and RI Real Estate Services.

Exhibition Director at the Jamestown Arts Center, Karen Conway, remarks “We are once again so excited to collaborate this year with the Conanicut Island Artist Association to celebrate the arts and artists on the island.” 

A digital, interactive tour map will be available on the JAC’s website: jamestownartcenter.org/events/open-studios. It provides details on participating artists and locations. Printed maps will be available at the JAC beginning August 3 or the map can be accessed on your mobile phone for point-to-point directions. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to Sunday, August 7 from 10 am – 4 pm. 

