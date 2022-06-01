Good Morning, today is Wednesday, June 1.

🌊 Newport will be able to establish a residential tax structure that encourages owner-occupied housing under legislation sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer and approved by the Senate on Tuesday. Read More

🌊 How safe are Newport’s schools? In the aftermath of the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Independent School District in Texas, parents and students across the nation are asking about the schools in their communities.

We’ll ask that question (and much more) of Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain when she joins us for her monthly WUN videocast at 1:30 p.m. today. Watch & Participate

🌊 This Sunday’s BankNewport 10 Miler will have a minor traffic impact around certain parts of Newport. Traffic Impact

🌊 21 properties exchanged hands last week across Newport County. Here’s a look at what real estate sold.

🌊 When you get an opportunity to interview a Beatle, you don’t miss the chance. WUN’s Ken Abrams recaps his experience being a part of a press event with Ringo Starr last week – What’s Up Interview: Ringo Starr, coming to PPAC on June 12 with his All-Starr Band

Weather

Today – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Marine Forecast

Today – ENE wind around 7 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – SSE wind 5 to 7 kt becoming SSW after midnight. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours & 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:57 am & 10:07 pm | Low tide at 3:25 am & 3 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.4 days, 2% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 2:30 pm, John Erikson at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

Governor McKee

4 pm – Governor McKee will chair a meeting of the Commerce RI board at Rhode Island Commerce.

5:15 pm – Governor McKee and Lt. Governor Sabina Matos will host a celebration of Pride and a proclamation signing recognizing June as Pride Month in Rhode Island at the Rhode Island State House

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

