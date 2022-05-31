This Sunday’s BankNewport 10 Miler will have a minor traffic impact around certain parts of Newport. The annual road race is a favorite across the northeast, drawing runners from dozens of states and a handful of foreign countries to enjoy the beauty of the city-by-the-sea.

The Boys and Girls Club of Newport County and the Fort Adams Trust are both charitable beneficiaries of the BankNewport 10 Miler, and the event raises more than $20,000 annually for these worthy organizations.

The BankNewport 10 Miler is a ten-mile run/walk that starts and finishes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island. The race starts outside the east walls of the Fort before leaving the park and taking a right onto Harrison Ave. The course then takes a slight right onto Ridge Rd. and continues on to the famed Ocean Drive from mile two through six, featuring unparalleled scenic oceanfront racing. The course will then turn left onto Bellevue Avenue for one mile and run past many of Newport’s world famous mansions. Participants will then turn left on to Ruggles Ave. and work their way back towards Fort Adams for just under two miles, before turning right into the state park once again and finishing through the North Gate and inside the walls of the Fort.

City of Newport Police will be onsite at all major race intersections to monitor and assist in the flow of traffic. All roads will remain open to traffic throughout the morning, but delays and temporary stoppages can be expected from 7:30 AM until 11 AM. Whenever possible, locals are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Impact times by street:

Fort Adams Dr.: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Harrison Ave.: 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Ridge Rd.: 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM

Ocean Ave.: 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM

Bellevue Ave.: 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Ruggles Ave.: 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Wickham Rd.: 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Brenton Rd.: 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Jonathan Clancy/BankNewport 10 Miler

For residents interested in spectating, there are plenty of excellent views along the course. The website www.newport10miler.com has a course map and information, and spectators are encouraged to ride their bikes to the course or, if driving, park on side roads. Please do not park directly on the course.

For runners in the area, registration will be available on-site on Saturday, June 4th from 11-3 at Fort Adams and on Sunday, June 5th, from 6-7 AM immediately prior to the start of the race, also at Fort Adams.