Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

59 Hall Avenue sold for $504,000 on May 27. This 1,140 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $495,000.

35 Newport Avenue sold for $655,000 on May 27. This 1,486 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $635,000.

167 Third Street sold for $443,000 on May 27. This 2,100 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $454,000.

4 Marlborough Street sold for $1,150,000 on May 26. This 1,890 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,150,000.

25 Bowery Street sold for $6,125,000 on May 24. This 9,096 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 10 baths. This home was originally listed for $8,000,000.

360 Gibbs Avenue #2G sold for $35,000 on May 24. This 207 sq. ft condo was originally listed for $47,500.

Middletown

41 Everett Street sold for $595,000 on May 27. This 1,512 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $595,000.

611 Indian Avenue sold for $5,700,000 on May 25. This 6,136 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 9 baths. This home was originally listed for $5,999,500.

20 Christine Road sold for $525,000 on May 25. This 1,510 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $489,000.

Portsmouth

17 Cornell Drive sold for $470,000 on May 27. This 1,552 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $470,000.

424 Park Avenue sold for $400,000 on May 27. This 860 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $429,900.

116 Gideon Lawton Lane sold for $1,025,000 on May 27. This 3,884 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,090,000.

20 West Main Road sold for $311,000 on May 26. This 1,143 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,000.

140 Rebels Way sold for $906,500 on May 25. This 4,155 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

96 Carnegie Abbey Lane sold for $2,425,000 on May 25. This 5,167 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,200,000.

Jamestown

Tiverton

240 Lepes Road sold for $560,000 on May 26. This 2,106 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $529,000.

67 Leonard Drive sold for $743,500 on May 24. This 1,865 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

120 Beardsworth Road sold for $405,000 on May 24. This 1,090 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $389,000.

18 Cypress Avenue sold for $400,000 on May 23. This 1,078 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $368,000.

40 Pocasset Avenue sold for $269,000 on May 23. This 896 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $230,000.

Little Compton

71 Taylors Lane sold for $3,900,000 on May 23. This 3,078 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $3,950,000.