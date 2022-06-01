How safe are Newport’s schools? In the aftermath of the tragic massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Independent School District in Texas, parents and students across the nation are asking about the schools in their communities.

We’ll ask that question of Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain when she joins us for her monthly WUN videocast at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll want to know what safeguards are in place now, and with new construction at Pell Elementary School and the construction of a new high school, what safeguards are planned.

There’s so much we want to know. Are there police in the schools? What’s Jermain’s reaction to calls to arm teachers, limit schools to one entrance/exit, and more. Does she feel police in Newport are adequately trained if a similar situation happens in Newport.

Of course, we want to know what happened Monday night when the City Council and School Committee met jointly to talk about regionalization with Middletown.

We’ll also ask about construction progress at Pell and plans for a groundbreaking in mid-June for the new Rogers High School. We’ll also ask:

About June graduation plans.

Staffing, and whether Newport is concerned about nationwide reports of a significant exodus of teachers in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Are there considerations to have students and faculty again wear masks in class, as they are now doing in Central Falls and Providence.

A look at the year in review, and expectations for next year.

