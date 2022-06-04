Here’s a look at what many were reading and talking about over the past week.

1 – Four-alarm fire at the Days Inn in Middletown

2 – Meteorologist Kelly Bates returns to local television, June 11

3 – Connecticut car crash kills 4; at least 3 from Rhode Island

4 – Photos: ‘Boots on the Ground’ commemorate Memorial Day at Fort Adams

5 – Concert Recap and Photos: Boston Calling ends on a bright note – Day 3 summary

6 – St. Philomena School Student chosen as the winner for Rhode Island in Doodle for Google Student Contest

7 – What Sold: 21 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 23 – 27)

8 – Newport teen a winner in statewide college scholarship competition

9 – Schedule: Outdoor music series’ to enjoy during this spring, summer, and fall

10 – National Donut Day: ‘Six Picks’ best donut shops in Rhode Island

