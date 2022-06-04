Here’s a look at what many were reading and talking about over the past week.
1 – Four-alarm fire at the Days Inn in Middletown
2 – Meteorologist Kelly Bates returns to local television, June 11
3 – Connecticut car crash kills 4; at least 3 from Rhode Island
4 – Photos: ‘Boots on the Ground’ commemorate Memorial Day at Fort Adams
5 – Concert Recap and Photos: Boston Calling ends on a bright note – Day 3 summary
6 – St. Philomena School Student chosen as the winner for Rhode Island in Doodle for Google Student Contest
7 – What Sold: 21 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 23 – 27)
8 – Newport teen a winner in statewide college scholarship competition
9 – Schedule: Outdoor music series’ to enjoy during this spring, summer, and fall
10 – National Donut Day: ‘Six Picks’ best donut shops in Rhode Island