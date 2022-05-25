A talented student at the St. Philomena School in Portsmouth could soon have his art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

Google today announced the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest where K-12 students across the United States have the opportunity to create their own version of the Google logo inspired by the prompt “I care for myself by….”.

Nathan Nevarez, a 7th grader from St. Philomena School is one of the 54 US State and Territory Winners with his Doodle, “My Sense of Purpose”. Nathan’s Doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year.

Students at St. Philomena and an Ambassador from Doodle for Google helped Nathan celebrate during a surprise assembly held at the school this morning.

Nathan’s doodle was inspired by his involvement with the Potter League for Animals, according to Nathan’s mom Agnieszka.

“The connection between kids and animals is so important to nurture, and we at the Potter League for Animals are happy to be able to make those connections. We’re proud of Nathan for taking his passion for animals, and proud sense of community and volunteerism and sharing it with the world”, Brad Shear, Cheif Executive Officer of Potter League for Animals, shared with What’sUpNewp.

Nathan with his Doodle for Google

To help their favorites succeed, everyone across the USA can vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners. Voting will be open from May 26th to June 3rd on this site: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/ and the public vote will determine the Five National Finalists (one in each grade group).

Google will announce these five National Finalists in June, one of which will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The National Winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

To see a full list of state winners and to vote online, visit: https://doodles.google.com/d4g/