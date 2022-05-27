Photo Credit: Sarah McClutchy / What'sUpNewp

It was a busy week in Newport County and across Rhode Island. Here’s what stories our readers were reading the most.

Top Stories

1 – Firefighters battle four-alarm fire at The Wayfinder Hotel

2 – St. Philomena School Student chosen as the winner for Rhode Island in Doodle for Google Student Contest

3 – Free hop-on-hop-off bus service will be offered in Newport this summer

4 – What’s Up This Memorial Day Weekend: May 27 – 30

5 – Coastal Medical closes half its laboratories

6 – What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 16 – 20)

7 – Concert Review and Photos: The Who rock TD Garden

8 – Election 2022: Texas school shooting a call to action among RI candidates

9 – Rogue Island Comedy Festival returns this weekend to Aquidneck Island with thirteen shows

10 – Owners of Scales & Shells retiring, restaurant sold to Nautilus Restaurant LLC/Peregrine Group

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp.

He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.