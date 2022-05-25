Magaziner named a “Gun-Sense Candidate”

General Treasurer and congressional candidate Seth Magaziner yesterday was named a Gun-Sense Candidate by Mom’s Demand Action for his strong record of taking action to reduce gun violence, according to a press release from Magaziner’s campaign.

Following yesterday’s horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, Magaziner is calling on Republican district Congressional candidate Allan Fung to reverse his previous opposition to restricting the sales of assault weapons and his opposition to Rhode Island’s red flag law.

“As a new father and former schoolteacher, my heart is heavy for the families who lost their children to the senseless act of gun violence in Uvalde, Texas,” Magaziner said. “Congress has the power to end mass shootings with the right leadership, and I am more committed than ever to represent Rhode Island families in Congress who support an assault weapon ban, universal background checks, and red flag laws. The silence from my Republican opponent, Allan Fung, since yesterday’s shooting and his record of opposing common-sense efforts to end gun violence is simply inexcusable.”

McKee, Foulkes, Gorbea call for immediate action on gun safety legislation

Governor Dan McKee yesterday called for immediate action on crucial gun safety legislation, specifically a ban on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons.

Meanwhile, Helena Foulkes, also a gubernatorial candidate, said she too supports legislation to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. She called on McKee to bring together legislative leaders and demand action on gun safety legislation.

Secretary of State and candidate for governor, Nellie Gorbea called for an immediate bon on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, while also calling for funding to address “the gaps in mental health care.

Gorbea also called on strengthening and expanding gun buyback programs

Amore wins endorsements

The Rhode Island Federation of Teachers and Health Professionals Executive Board voted unanimously to endorse East Providence State Representative Gregg Amore, a Democrat, for Secretary of State.

“As a member of the General Assembly, Gregg has been a tireless advocate for legislation that supports workers and their families. As an educator Gregg has been a champion for teachers and other school personnel. He is a staunch supporter of legislation to increase school funding, expand early childhood education, and ensure teacher voice in the workplace. Gregg has worked with our leaders from public higher education institutions to provide additional funding and expand benefits to the faculties and staff,” said Frank Flynn, RIFTHP president.

Amore also won the endorsement of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO executive board.

“The Rhode Island AFL-CIO enthusiastically supports Gregg Amore for Secretary of State because he has a long track record of championing issues that are of great importance to working Rhode Islanders,” said RI AFL-CIO President George Nee. “As a State Representative, he always stood up for working people, whether it was his support for collective bargaining, an increased minimum wage, fairer and safer workplace laws, cracking down on wage theft, or advocating for family-friendly policies like paid sick leave. As a public-school civics teacher, he understands the magnitude of the current moment we are living through – and will defend our democracy and our right to vote at all costs, while keeping our elections safe and secure.”

Magaziner endorsed by RI Association of Democratic City and Town Committees

The Rhode Island Association of Democratic City and Town Committees has voted to endorse General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s bid for the Democratic nomination for the second Congressional District seat.

“The RI Association of Democratic City and Town Committees voted to endorse Seth Magaziner’s campaign for Rhode Island’s second congressional district,” said RIADCTC Vice-Chair Pam Lauria. “There’s a lot at stake in this election and we need to elect a Democrat who will help Rhode Islanders keep up with rising costs of living, protect Social Security and Medicare, and preserve the Affordable Care Act. Seth will be a strong fighter who will stand up to extremist national Republicans and can beat Allan Fung in November.”