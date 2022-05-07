It was a busy week of news in Newport and around Rhode Island. Here’s what folks were reading the most;

Top Stories

1 – Aquidneck Community Table finds a new home for Saturday Aquidneck Growers Market

2 – What Sold: 25 Newport County real estate sales, transactions ( April 25 – 29)

3 – Richest billionaires in Massachusetts

4 – Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to community day that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School

5 – Theater Review: ‘Oklahoma!’ fails to impress at PPAC

6 – Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

7 – Where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport

8 – Judy Collins to perform at The JPT on August 19

9 – Preservation Society announces the return of free admission to its properties for Newport residents

10 – Photo Gallery: 2022 Newport Beer Festival Saturday at Fort Adams