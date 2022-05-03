The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that it has brought back free admission for City of Newport residents.

This includes personnel stationed at Naval Station Newport and their immediate family. Proof of residence or Naval Station ID is required. 

“We are excited to restore the free admission policy for residents of Newport,” CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said in a statement. “We are anticipating a busy summer, with more houses open than at any time since the pandemic, and we look forward to welcoming our neighbors.”

The Preservation Society says in a press release that this offer is subject to the its Operating Schedule and excludes specialty tours like “Beneath The Breakers,” and “The Elms Servant Life Tour,” or special events like The Newport Flower Show, The Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival and “Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.”

The Preservation Society gives Newport residents the added benefit of a $15 discount on all membership offers.

To learn more visit www.newportmansions.org/plan-a-visit/newport-residents.

