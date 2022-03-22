It’s Spring in Newport, and Cinco de Mayo celebrations will be here before we know it. You can count on WhatsUpNewp to have a full round-up of all the local Cinco de Mayo events happening in the area, but why wait until the 5th of May to enjoy fresh guacamole, margaritas, tacos and more? In recent years, Newport has amassed a wide selection of eateries where you can find authentic Mexican and Central American cuisine any time of year. Here’s our round-up of the best Mexican food spots in and around Newport.

Diego’s | Newport

This popular Bowen’s Wharf spot owned by husband and wife team Scott and Adrienne Kirmil expanded in 2017 to add a second floor and outdoor seating. Diego’s offers a large menu of contemporary Mexican cuisine and creative craft cocktails.

Diego’s Barrio Cantina | Middletown

Near First Beach, you’ll find Diego’s second location which opened in 2018. Compared to Diego’s in downtown Newport, the Barrio Cantina has more space and feels more casual. Expect a lively atmosphere that frequently includes live music, views of the reservoir, and modern farm-to-table Mexican food. Plus, if you’re at nearby Rejects Beer Company, you can mobile order Diego’s Barrio Cantina food delivery right to the bar.

Perro Salado | Newport

Perro Salado, “The Salty Dog”, is housed in the Dacatur House at 19 Charles Avenue alongside Washington Square. The restaurant is famous for its margaritas (especially the Spicy Cucumber), ribs, and cozy ambiance. It’s also open for brunch on Sundays and often has live music.

La Vecina | Newport

Around the corner from Perro Salado is this Newport Restaurant Group eatery that started as an experimental ghost kitchen inside Bar ‘Cino. After proving to be a hit with locals, La Vecina is opening as a dine-in restaurant in spring 2022. Here you can expect to find a unique, fully automated (read: no servers) dining experience –the first of its kind in Newport–plus, some eye-catching murals and authentic Mexican street tacos by Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina.

Tijuana Burrito Grill | Newport

Need a quick take-out option in town? Grab a burrito from Tijuana Burrito Grill on Broadway. Give them a call or order via their website to take advantage of special offers and discounts.

Leo’s Market | Newport

Just up the street from Tijuana Burrito Grill is Leo’s Market, a hidden gem for anyone looking for authentic Mexican and Central American fare. The market has both prepared foods like burrito bowls and quesadillas as well as imported groceries. Order take-out or delivery on their website.

Salsa’s Burrito Grill | Portsmouth

For locals on the northern end of Aquidneck Island, Salsa’s Burrito Grill is a favorite spot for Mexican fare. Order food-to-go on their website. Pick-up only.

Tallulah’s Taqueria | Jamestown

A popular taqueria with multiple locations in Rhode Island, Tallulah’s current Jamestown location opened in 2021. This location is open seasonally – make sure they’re open before you go!

Tito’s Cantina | Middletown

Tito’s Cantina in Middletown was founded by two friends from Bristol in 1989 and has been operating ever since. At Tito’s, you’ll find a wide selection of Mexican fare like chimichangas, tacos, and quesadillas, plus Mexican beers, tequilas, and margaritas.