The first of Tallulah’s Taqueria’s two new restaurants that are scheduled to open this year is now open.

Tallulah’s Taqueria opened its doors at 35 Narragansett Avenue in Jamestown on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Menu favorites from Tallulah’s original Ives Street location (Providence) like Carnitas Tacos, Camaron Burritos, Papas al Chipotle Nachos will be available alongside special summer additions, beer, wine, margaritas, and more, according to the restaurant..

This Jamestown location reflects new branding and the same warm, casual Tallulah’s atmosphere that the restaurant has been offering since it first opened in 2014. Guests are welcome to order upon arrival or in advance (coming soon) on the restaurant’s website or app. Currently, guests will take their tacos and more to go. Guests will be invited to stay and eat on the outdoor patio come July 1st.

“We understand our guest’s comfort levels and ordering habits have changed this past year, and we want to make sure each and every person feels comfortable and has the warm experience they have come to know and love from all of us at Tallulah’s,” says Co-Owner Kelly Ann Rojas in a statement. “Our ultimate goal is the same as it has always been: serve flavorful food made with quality ingredients to our guests from our kindhearted, motivated team and make a positive impact in our community.”

Later this year, Tallulah’s will open their third location on the Westside of Providence at the Farm Fresh Food Hub on Sims Street. This location will reflect an expanded Tallulah’s experience with indoor seating, a sweeping outdoor patio, and breakfast burritos. Tallulah’s will also operate a commissary at the Farm Fresh Food Hub. There, the team will make tortillas for all of the restaurants and develop a line of Tallulah’s salsas set to debut in 2022.

“We started Tallulah’s Taqueria in Fox Point, Providence seven years ago and are so grateful to our loyal guests who have supported us since day one. They’re the reason we’re able to open these new locations, especially after a challenging year for our whole industry,” says Chef and Co-Owner Jake Rojas in a statement. “These new spaces significantly expand our kitchen space, so I’ll have more room to experiment and add other offerings in both service, events, & menu items. Expect even more creativity from our kitchen & operations! One taco at a time.”

The new Jamestown location will be open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in May and June. Starting July 1, Tallulah’s Jamestown will add a couple of more open days for the summer. The Farm Fresh Food Hub location is set to open in late 2021.

For more information and the full menu, check out www.tallulahstaqueria.com or find the restaurant on Instagram. (@tallulahstacos)