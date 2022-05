The Newport Beer Festival was held at Fort Adams State Park Saturday, April 30, with 40 breweries and over a thousand beer devotees in attendance.

It was a perfect Spring day, full of sunshine, with a cool breeze off the water. Newport band Los Duderinos kept the good vibes going all afternoon. Indeed, a good time was had by all!

Check out some photos of the Festival below from WhatsUpNewp Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams.