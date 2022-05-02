Looking for the latest on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rhode Island? Here’s a look at the total percent positive per week, new hospital admissions per week, new cases per 100,000 population by week, total positive cases/fatalities/tests, and more.

Update – As of April 20, 2022, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) will be moving away from reporting percent positive in their COVID-19 data hub.

“At prior points in the pandemic, when the State was overseeing the vast majority of testing in Rhode Island, percent positive was a very meaningful metric,” Joseph Wendelken, Public Information Officer for RIDOH tells What’sUpNewp. “However, as part of Rhode Island’s shift toward an endemic response to COVID-19, much more testing is happening in traditional healthcare settings, and at-home tests have become the option of choice for many Rhode Islanders. Because these tests do not all get reported to the State, our percent positive data is now much harder to interpret. Additionally, several weeks ago we made a shift to focus our State testing sites on symptomatic people. This makes it very hard to compare percent positive data now to percent positive at prior points in the pandemic, when many asymptomatic people were doing routine testing at State sites”.

RIDOH updates this coronavirus (COVID-19), data tracker, Monday through Friday by approximately 3 pm. The weekly charts included within are updated on Tuesdays.