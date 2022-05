Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

10 Maitland Court sold for $1,300,000 on April 29. This 1,184 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,299,000.

7 Cozzens Court sold for $963,000 on April 29. This 2,317 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $999,000.

111 Harrison Avenue #M10 sold for $1,300,000 on April 28. This 1,509 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,395,000.

64 Callender Avenue sold for $625,000 on April 28. This 1,018 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $625,000.

131 Washington Street sold for $1,700,000 on April 28. This 3,335 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,850,000.

8 Boss Court sold for $908,000 on April 27. This 1,382 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $995,000.

Middletown

101 Boulevard sold for $1,450,000 on April 29. This 3,342 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,349,000.

19 Harvey Road sold for $600,000 on April 27. This 2,074 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $550,000.

Portsmouth

111 Cornelius Drive sold for $1,365,000 on April 29. This 2,913 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,049,000.

74 Lisa Terrace sold for $660,000 on April 29. This 2,124 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $599,000.

161 Ferry Landing Circle sold for $756,000 on April 29. This 2,495 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $649,000.

160 Canonchet Drive sold for $720,000 on April 28. This 2,801 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $699,000.

525 Middle Road sold for $821,000 on April 28. This 2,434 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

54 Maize Corn Road sold for $500,000 on April 25. This 2,475 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

2550 E Main Road sold for $510,000 on April 25. This 1,312 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,000.

23 Sequoia Lane sold for $400,000 on April 25. This 1,675 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $349,999.

Jamestown

No sales recorded.

Tiverton

86 Montgomery Street sold for $400,000 on April 29. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 baths. This home was originally listed for $375,000.

80 Leger Lane sold for $451,200 on April 29. This 1,408 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $429,000.

71 Starboard Drive #370 sold for $662,500 on April 29. This 1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $667,500.

24 Lark Lane sold for $244,000 on April 27. This 1,378 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $249,900.

1264 Crandall Road sold for $391,500 on April 28. This 1,216 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

4502 Main Road sold for $520,000 on April 26. This 1,756 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $500,000.

40 Belleview Avenue sold for $368,000 on April 25. This 1,152 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $340,000.

71 Waters Edge sold for $1,050,000 on April 25. This 4,010 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,095,000.

Little Compton

21 John Sisson Road sold for $860,000 on April 26. This 1,022 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $873,000.