Catch up on all of the most popular stories that appeared on What’sUpNewp last week, MAy 8 – 14.
1 – The Coffee Grinder finds a new home in Newport
2 – House OKs bill to provide tax relief to year-round Newport residents
3 – What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (May 2 – 6)
4 – Man charged with killing mother at sea to inherit estate
5 – Yagi Noodles is moving from Thames Street to Long Wharf Mall
6 – What’s Up Interview: Legendary artist and producer Peter Asher on The Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and more
7 – Newport Restaurant Group announces 18 promotions and new hires for senior-level positions
8 – Highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor
9 – Pop-up picnic businesses prove they have staying power
10 – The Sailing Museum opens in Newport