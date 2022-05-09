Good news for fans of The Coffee Grinder – they have found a new home in Newport.

After closing at their location at 33 Bannisters’s Wharf at the end of 2021, The Coffee Grinder has found a new home in the Perry Mill in the former space known as Freaky Burrito (337 Thames STreet Unit 4).

“I have missed my customers and making coffee so much. Even though it has only been 4 months it feels like years and I keep having customers that have gone to the shop and did not know I was closed. They were so sad,” Alyssa Grundhen, owner of The Coffee Grinder told What’sUpNewp on Sunday.

The Coffee Grinder operated for 25 years at the end of Bannisters Wharf before closing in December 2021. At that time Alyssa wrote it was due to their lease not being renewed.

” I am really pleased that this will be the new home for Coffee Grinder and excited to make some espressos for others and not just myself!” Alyssa said.

The Coffee Grinder is planning for a June opening.

What’s happening back at 33 Bannister’s Wharf? According to a victualing license filed with the City of Newport, Springline Coffee, a coffee shop, is planning on opening.