Yagi Noodles is on the move.

The popular Ramen shop announced on its Facebook Page on Wednesday that it will be departing 580 Thames Street for a new location at 20 Long Wharf Mall, formerly Baily T’s Resortwear.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control – We will be moving from our current location at 580 Thames at the end of May. Our last day of service in our current location will be Saturday May 28th,” Kodi Keith, Director of Operations for Yagi Noodles, shared with What’sUpNewp.

Chef Basil Yu and Kodi Keith open Yagi Noodles, which was originally a pop-up shop, in the old Lorusso’s Cafe in December 2019.

“Although our contract was cut shorter than we had planned, we are beyond excited to announce that we will be moving to a bigger and better location at 20 Long Wharf right in the heart of downtown Newport. This new location will provide us with more opportunities to expand with lunch offerings and Sunday dim sum. We will also be opening a cafe featuring boba teas with housemade tapioca pearls, Vietnamese and Malaysian style coffees, and Asian-inspired pastries. Along with our signature housemade Noodles of course”!

Yagi Noodles will be BYOB at their new location. “With our spirit-free cocktail menu and The Point liquor store right around the corner it will still be the same Yagi experience,” said Keith, who also serves as Yagi’s “Cocktail Crafter”.

Yagi Noodles hopes to be operating at 20 Long Wharf Mall at the beginning of July. Until May 28, they are open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm at 580 Thames Street.

For more information and updates from Yagi Noodles, visit www.yaginoodles.com/