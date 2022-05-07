Whether you’ve lived in Rhode Island your whole life or are planning a trip there for the first time, there are plenty of things to do no matter your tastes. From historic landmarks and museums to stunning parks and hiking trails, Stacker compiled a list of the highest things to do in Rhode Island on Tripadvisor.

The list includes must-see sites, unusual activities off the beaten path, iconic buildings and museums, and plenty of places you’re likely to have heard of and still others that may be new to you. Whether you’re a seasoned local or looking for something fun to do during your visit, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for the highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island.

#30. DePasquale Plaza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks

#29. Misquamicut State Beach

– Rating: 4 / 5 (541 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#28. Washington Secondary Bike Path

– Rating: 5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Category: Biking Trails

#27. Napatree Point

– Rating: 5 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Category: Nature & Wildlife Areas

#26. Colt State Park

– Rating: 5 / 5 (453 reviews)

– Category: State Parks

#25. Mohegan Bluffs

– Rating: 5 / 5 (716 reviews)

– Category: Beaches, Hiking Trails

#24. East Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#23. Providence Train Station

– Rating: 4 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks

#22. Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)

– Category: National Parks, Nature & Wildlife Areas

#21. Goddard State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

– Category: Parks

#20. Rocky Point State Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Category: State Parks

#19. Ocean Drive

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,922 reviews)

– Category: Historic Walking Areas, Scenic Drives

#18. Providence Children’s Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Category: Children’s Museums

#17. The Stephen Hopkins House

– Rating: 5 / 5 (114 reviews)

– Category: Historic Sites

#16. Abrams Animal Farm

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Category: Farms

#15. Block Island Ferry

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)

– Category: Ferries

#14. Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge

– Rating: 5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Category: Nature & Wildlife Areas

#13. Benefit Street

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Category: Neighborhoods, Points of Interest & Landmarks

#12. Providence Performing Arts Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (607 reviews)

– Category: Architectural Buildings, Theaters

#11. Roger Williams Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

– Category: Parks, Gardens

#10. Brown University

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (444 reviews)

– Category: Educational sites

#9. Water Place Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Category: Parks, Scenic Walking Areas

#8. Cliff Walk

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,339 reviews)

– Category: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Historic Walking Areas

#7. Rhode Island State House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (404 reviews)

– Category: Architectural Buildings, Government Buildings

#6. Narragansett Beach

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (538 reviews)

– Category: Beaches

#5. Historic Federal Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (668 reviews)

– Category: Neighborhoods, Historic Walking Areas

#4. East Bay Bike Path

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Category: Hiking Trails

#3. Rhode Island School of Design Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)

– Category: Art Museums

#2. Roger Williams Park Zoo

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,153 reviews)

– Category: Zoos

#1. The Breakers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,903 reviews)

– Category: Speciality Museums

