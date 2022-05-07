The mood was upbeat Friday, May 6 as The Newport Sailing Museum opened its doors following a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Rhode Island Lt. Governor Sabina Matos.

The new attraction is housed in the historic Armory Building, located on the waterfront in downtown Newport. Created as an educational and cultural non-profit organization, The Sailing Museum will feature the National Sailing Hall of Fame and America’s Cup Hall of Fame.

The Sailing Museum (Photo: Ken Abrams)

In addition to Matos, speakers at the opening reception included RI Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor, Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Museum President Gus Carlson, and Executive Director Heather Ruhsam. Following the outdoor ceremony, guests were invited to tour the museum and view the exhibits.

The museum celebrates the heritage of sailing and honors the legends of the sport. In addition to the Halls of Fame, The Sailing Museum features a mix of high and low-tech interactive exhibits that share the principles of sailing, provide seasoned sailors with opportunities to test their skills and knowledge, and connect new sailors with resources to get started on their sailing journey.

Starting May 10th through the Summer season, The Sailing Museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets will be offered at $18, with discounts for seniors, students and military, and children 10 and under will enjoy the museum free of charge. In keeping with their goal to increase access to the sport and create an inclusive environment to learn, The Sailing Museum is a member of the Museums for All program, which provides reduced admission to low-income visitors at over 800 museums in the country. Tickets for visitors participating in the SNAP program will be $2.

For more information on The Sailing Museum, to buy tickets or to learn more about annual memberships, visit thesailingmuseum.org.

What’sUpNewp attended the opening and shares some photos of the festivities. (All Photos: Ken Abrams.)