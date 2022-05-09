Sign up for What’sUpNewp’s free daily newsletter and we’ll keep you in the know of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
25,000+ subscribers wake up every morning to it!
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
111 Harrison Avenue #MH8 sold for $2,300,000 on May 4. This 2,313 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,400,000.
14 Brinley Street #6 sold for #280,000 on May 3. This 560 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,000.
8 Harvard Street sold for $514,000 on May 3. This 1,528 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $514,000.
92 Warner Street sold for $792,850 on May 3. This 2,449 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $775,000.
70 Carroll Avenue #1109 sold for $215,000 on May 3. This 625 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $215,000.
145 Gibbs Avenue sold for $1,305,000 on May 3. This 2,911 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.
46 Eastnor Road #1 sold for $346,000 on May 3. This 970 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $350,000.
Middletown
4 Balsam Avenue sold for $525,000 on May 6. This 1,244 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,900.
24 Longmeadow Avenue sold for $660,000 on May 6. This 1,942 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $639,000.
Portsmouth
63 Stage Coach Road sold for $495,000 on May 5. This 2,112 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.
45 Windstone Drive sold for $856,500 on May 4. This 3,567 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $829,000.
44 Wimbledon Circle sold for $1,075,000 on May 2. This 2,900 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,070,000.
Jamestown
556 East Shore Road sold for $5,000,000 on May 6. This 3,964 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $5,500,000.
31 Fowler Street sold for $650,000 on May 6. This 560 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
6 Ocean Avenue sold for $1,895,000 on May 3. This 2,638 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,895,000.
Tiverton
93 Lepes Road sold for $360,000 on May 3. This 1,178 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $335,000.
349 Main Road #301 sold for $225,000 on May 2. This 992 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $225,000.
Little Compton
41 Old Main Road sold for $660,000 on May 3. This 1,304 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,000.