Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you're considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today's market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

111 Harrison Avenue #MH8 sold for $2,300,000 on May 4. This 2,313 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $2,400,000.

14 Brinley Street #6 sold for #280,000 on May 3. This 560 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $299,000.

8 Harvard Street sold for $514,000 on May 3. This 1,528 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $514,000.

92 Warner Street sold for $792,850 on May 3. This 2,449 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $775,000.

70 Carroll Avenue #1109 sold for $215,000 on May 3. This 625 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $215,000.

145 Gibbs Avenue sold for $1,305,000 on May 3. This 2,911 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,200,000.

46 Eastnor Road #1 sold for $346,000 on May 3. This 970 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $350,000.

Middletown

4 Balsam Avenue sold for $525,000 on May 6. This 1,244 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $499,900.

24 Longmeadow Avenue sold for $660,000 on May 6. This 1,942 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $639,000.

Portsmouth

63 Stage Coach Road sold for $495,000 on May 5. This 2,112 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $485,000.

45 Windstone Drive sold for $856,500 on May 4. This 3,567 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $829,000.

44 Wimbledon Circle sold for $1,075,000 on May 2. This 2,900 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,070,000.

Jamestown

556 East Shore Road sold for $5,000,000 on May 6. This 3,964 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 5 baths. This home was originally listed for $5,500,000.

31 Fowler Street sold for $650,000 on May 6. This 560 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

6 Ocean Avenue sold for $1,895,000 on May 3. This 2,638 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,895,000.

Tiverton

93 Lepes Road sold for $360,000 on May 3. This 1,178 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $335,000.

349 Main Road #301 sold for $225,000 on May 2. This 992 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $225,000.

Little Compton

41 Old Main Road sold for $660,000 on May 3. This 1,304 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $685,000.