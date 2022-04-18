The Audrain Automobile Museum partners with Newport Daffodil Days to host the 8th Annual Audrain Automobile Museum’s “Driving Miss Daffodil” on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 8 am to 11 am. Photo via Newport Daffy Days.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, April 18 – 24, 2022.

Celebrate Earth Month with Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District

‘Six Picks’ for School Vacation Week (April 18-22)

Third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week will take place April 16 – 26

Monday, April 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Government

Tuesday, April 19

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, Big Fish at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
  • Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

Government

Wednesday, April 20

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, The Automat at 7:30 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
  • Sardella’s – Ethel Lee at 7 pm

Government

Thursday, April 21

‘Middletown Commons’ proposal before Planning Board on April 21

Things To Do

Entertainment

Government

Friday, April 22

‘Ocean Navigator’ will stop in Newport on April 22

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 4:30 pm, The Batman at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe:  Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8:30 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Saturday, April 23

Spring Recycling Day returning to Easton’s Beach on April 23

Butts Hill Fort to host spring cleanup on April 23, volunteers wanted

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers:  Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica:  Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 1:30 pm, The Batman at 4 pm and 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar:  Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe:  Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East:  Live acoustic at 4 pm, Dee Jayne Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy:  Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Reef:  Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

Sunday, April 24

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Government

  • Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.

What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Although not the founder or original owner, Belmore has been with What'sUpNewp since its early beginnings in 2012.

Belmore was born in Providence, Rhode Island; grew up and graduated high school in Coventry, Rhode Island; and lived in Newport, Rhode Island for more than ten years. He currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals.

He and his wife, Jen, as well as their two dogs (Aero and June), recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia. Belmore travels back and forth to Newport every couple of weeks to cover events, work on story ideas, to meet with What'sUpNewp's on-the-ground contributors, to visit friends, and to eat as much seafood as possible.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.