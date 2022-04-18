Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week, April 18 – 24, 2022.
Celebrate Earth Month with Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District
‘Six Picks’ for School Vacation Week (April 18-22)
Third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week will take place April 16 – 26
Monday, April 18
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 10 am to 3 pm – Touro Synagogue Re-opens for the 2022 Season
- 4 pm – The Green Hour at The Hidden Bar at The Vanderbilt
- 5:30 pm – WELL 45 POP UP Workout Class x WELL club @ The Huddle
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm, Little Compton Charter Review Commission at 6:30 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
- Newport – Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:50 pm. Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Tuesday, April 19
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 11 am to 1 pm – Newport Vineyards Sustainability Tour
- 6 pm – Public meeting to discuss dog related concerns in cemeteries at Newport Public Library
- 6 pm – newportFILM: Last of the Right Whales at Newport Vineyards
- 7:30 pm – Big Fish presented with Newport In Bloom at The JPT
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, Big Fish at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Little Compton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 1 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Newport – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 6 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Tax Assessment Board of Review at 4:15 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6 pm
Wednesday, April 20
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6:30 pm – 4/20 Beer Dinner at Caleb & Broad
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Company
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, The Automat at 7:30 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
- Sardella’s – Ethel Lee at 7 pm
Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Board of Canvassers at 11 am, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Newport – Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm
Thursday, April 21
‘Middletown Commons’ proposal before Planning Board on April 21
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Botanical Moments by Painter Peter Dickison at Tiffany Peay Jewelry
- 6 pm – Nancy Rubin Stuart signs POOR RICHARD’S WOMEN at Charter Books
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 4:30 pm, Women’s Adventure Film Tour at 7:30 pm
Government
- Middletown – Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Friday, April 22
‘Ocean Navigator’ will stop in Newport on April 22
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7:30 pm – Rodolfo Leone presented by Newport Classical at Emmanuel Church
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 4:30 pm, The Batman at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Jeff Rosen at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Saturday, April 23
Spring Recycling Day returning to Easton’s Beach on April 23
Butts Hill Fort to host spring cleanup on April 23, volunteers wanted
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 8 am to 12:30 pm – Butts Hill Fort Spring Cleanup Call for Volunteers!
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 9:30 am – Salve Regina Field Hockey Alumni Game and Reunion
- 11 am – Earth Week Neighborhood Cleanup at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 11 am – Common Burying Ground clean-up
- 11 am to 1 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces at The Clubhouse!
- 1 pm to 5 pm – Outdoor Sculpture Walk at DeBlois Gallery
- 2 pm – Essential Oils Lab at The Huddle
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4 pm – Earth Week Extravaganza with Bill Harley at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 4 pm – Salve Regina Lacrosse Banquet at Ochre Court
- 6:30 pm – Stone Cold Gypsies Special Evening Cruise on the Coastal Queen, from Jamestown
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Infinite Storm at 1:30 pm, The Batman at 4 pm and 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Dee Jayne Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
Sunday, April 24
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 8 am to 11 am – Driving Miss Daffodil Classic Car Parade
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 9 am – Yoga Brunch @ The Reef
- 10 am to 5 pm – Opening Day at Herreshoff Marine Museum, Free Admission
- 12 pm – Newport Out’s Earth Week Hike + Wine Tasting
- 1 pm – Tarot Readings and Make Your Own Dreamcatcher at The Huddle
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:50 pm – Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Government
- Nothing scheduled, check back for updates.
