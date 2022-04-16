The Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) is celebrating Earth Month by supporting coastal resilience with its programming. According to ERICD District Manager Sara Churgin, “One project won’t solve all of our climate problems, but everyone pitching in in small ways will.” To promote coastal resilience, ERICD is hosting a series of events to allow all of us to take small steps.

ERICD Board Member, Jessica Cullinan, has spearheaded the organization’s ‘plogging’ event for the past three years. She said, “Plogging is a combination of jogging while picking up trash. During storms, trash gets washed into our susceptible coastal and drinking waters. Picking it up before it enters our waters is an easy way to improve coastal resilience.” This year, ERICD is combining celebrating Earth Day on April 22 and World Plogging Day on April 25 with an independent plog that runs the span in between. “From April 22 to 25, we encourage everyone to get out there to plog. Registration is only five dollars, and we have great prizes available to win.”

Another way to improve coastal resilience is to plant trees. ERICD is hosting its second Seedling Sale on April 23. Native and non-invasive seedlings will be sold in bundles of five and are available for pre-order online with pickup at Greenvale Vineyards on April 23. “Incorporating more native plants into your home landscape helps attract pollinators that increase crop yields, as well as slow down stormwater,” said Nancy Parker Wilson, ERICD Board of Directors and site host for the sale.

On another front, ERICD is hosting rain barrel workshops to preserve the health of Narragansett Bay. Churgin said, “A rain barrel catches water from your rooftop and stores it for you to water your garden. They conserve water, save you money, and reduce stormwater runoff.” The April 30 rain barrel workshop is sold out, but there is limited space available on May 7 in Bristol. The workshop provides all the materials and guidance to repurpose a fifty-gallon plastic drum into a rain barrel for your home.

A first for Aquidneck Island – ERICD is hosting Comedy for Conservation, a clean comedy show on April 24 with headliner Ashley Gutermuth. Ashley is a New Jersey-based stand-up comedian and actor. She appeared on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon where she was chosen by Jerry Seinfeld to win the ‘Seinfeld Challenge.’ Ashley isn’t just a comedian, but a plogging inspiration, picking up trash on her runs every day for over two years. Proceeds to benefit ERICD.

For more information and tickets for all events, visit www.easternriconservation.org. To be added to ERICD’s email list or for questions about events, contact schurgin.ericd@gmail.com.

Events are in partnership with Aquidneck Island Earth Week.

ERICD Earth Month Events:

Seedling Sale

April 23 9AM-1PM

Greenvale Vineyards

Native and non-invasive seedlings not only remove carbon dioxide from the air, but they also provide habitat for native wildlife, prevent erosion, and absorb excess stormwater. Pre-Order Seedlings for pickup on April 23.

Comedy for Conservation

April 24 at 5:30PM

Greenvale Vineyards

Tickets: $30

A first for Aquidneck Island – an Earth Day comedy show! Headliner Ashley Gutermuth is a New Jersey-based stand-up comedian and actor. Join us for a fun night of clean comedy and conservation. Buy tickets.

PLOG with ERICD

April 22-25

Independent

Tickets: $5

Jog for a cause! Celebrate Earth Day (April 22) and World Plogging Day (April 25). Register online, pickup trash while you run or walk (aka PLOG), log your plogs, and win prizes! Sign up.

Make Your Own Rain Barrel

May 7 in Bristol

Cost: $45 Includes Supplies & Instruction

Repurpose a fifty-gallon container into a rain barrel for your home! You will be provided with everything you need and we will guide you through the process of converting these containers into allies for a cleaner Narragansett Bay. Sign up.

Join ERICD at the Tiverton Farmers Market

April 24

10AM-2PM

Tiverton Middle School

Cost: Free

Join us at the Tiverton Farmers market to support local farmers and vendors! Learn more.