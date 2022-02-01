Town committees, non-profits, schools, and local businesses are working together to plan a week-long celebration of environmental action, conservation, and sustainability.

The third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW) will take place this April 16 through April 26. The event is in conjunction with worldwide Earth Day festivities on April 22.

According to organizers, last years’ AIEW event engaged more than 1,000 participants in activities that included clean-ups, art exhibitions, films, seedling giveaways, nature walks, recycling events, talks, and workshops. This year’s program will incorporate the theme of climate resilience to help engage the community in planning for the impacts of climate change.

By coming together, partners hope to amplify each other’s efforts, increase engagement around environmental issues, and serve as an example for other communities. This year’s partners include Clean Ocean Access, The Greenlove Foundation, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Aquidneck Land Trust, Tiverton Land Trust, Bike Newport, Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District, Portsmouth Highschool’s Green Team, Portsmouth Recreation Committee, Portsmouth School Department, Portsmouth AgInnovation, Newport Film, Aquidneck Community Table, Newport Tree Conservancy, Newport’s Energy and Environment Commission, Middletown Open Space & Fields Committee, Middletown Tree Commission, Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus, Friends of Kings Park, Saltwater Studio, and Deblois Gallery.

Details on this year’s program will be released in early April, with a full calendar of events available on the website www.AquidneckEarthWeek.com.

Organizations, businesses, and individuals interested in getting involved in Aquidneck Island Earth Week can email aquidneckislandearthweek@gmail.com for more information.