Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

For more events and things to do, or to add something to this roundup visit our events calendar.

Monday, April 11

Things To Do

Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton – Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown – Middletown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm, Stone Bridge Fire District at 7 pm

Tuesday, April 12

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations coming to PPAC April 12-17

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: Easter In Art at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Affordable Housing at 8:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 2:30 pm, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm

Little Compton – Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm

Newport – Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton School Building Committee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton School Health and Wellness at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm

Wednesday, April 13

“Sakonnet Vineyards: a Farm-Founding Story” film will premiere on YouTube on April 13

Wyatt Detention Facility to host a job fair on April 13 for Corrections Officers and Medical Staff openings

Asian Lantern Spectacular returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo April 13 – July 4

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, Dune at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

Government

Jamestown – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm

Little Compton – Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

Middletown – Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm

Newport – Newport Planning Board at 3 pm, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 6 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm

Thursday, April 14

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, Monty Python‘s Life of Brian at 7:30 pm

Government

Little Compton – Little Compton Town Council at 3:30 pm

Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 5:30 pm

Tiverton – Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 7 pm

Friday, April 15

Frosty Freez will open for the season on April 15

High Planes to release ‘Ghost Town’ April 15

Born On This Day In Newport – April 15, 1786: Walter Channing

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, CODA at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 3 pm to 7 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Saturday, April 16

Aquidneck Island Earth Week begins on April 16

Newport String Quartet to host a Spring Concert at Newport Art Museum

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Government

Sunday, April 17

Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, lunch, and dinner on April 17

Things To Do

Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island

12:30 pm – Beginner Birding: Spring Migration Celebration at Norman Bird Sanctuary

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

Government

