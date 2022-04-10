Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
For more events and things to do, or to add something to this roundup visit our events calendar.
Monday, April 11
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown – Middletown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm, Stone Bridge Fire District at 7 pm
Tuesday, April 12
Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations coming to PPAC April 12-17
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 1 pm – Story and Stroll at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 5 pm – VFW Post 406 Newport Monthly Meeting
- 6 pm: Grub & Grow: How to Get Unstuck with The Huddle
- 6:30 pm – Modern Calligraphy at Surf Club Newport
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: Easter In Art at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Craft: Trivia with Schae at 6 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Affordable Housing at 8:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 2:30 pm, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport – Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton School Building Committee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton School Health and Wellness at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Wednesday, April 13
“Sakonnet Vineyards: a Farm-Founding Story” film will premiere on YouTube on April 13
Wyatt Detention Facility to host a job fair on April 13 for Corrections Officers and Medical Staff openings
Asian Lantern Spectacular returns to Roger Williams Park Zoo April 13 – July 4
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 6 pm – Salve Regina Center for Business Outreach Alumni Reception
- 6 pm – Newport Cemetery Updates and a look at the Generous Touros
- 6 pm – Music Appreciation Series with Dr. Edward Markward: Philip Glass- The Portrait Opera Trilogy at Redwood Library
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Company
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, Dune at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm, Little Compton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport – Newport Planning Board at 3 pm, Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 6 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, April 14
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 11 am to 4 pm – Daffodil Day’s Sip & Shop
- 4:20 pm – Gray Matter Marketing 10th Anniversary Celebration at Fastnet Pub
- 5:30 pm – Eyes on Amphibians at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm – A Lecture: The Lives of British Soldiers in Rhode Island 1776-1779 at Portsmouth Friends Meeting House
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, Monty Python‘s Life of Brian at 7:30 pm
Government
Little Compton – Little Compton Town Council at 3:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 7 pm
Friday, April 15
Frosty Freez will open for the season on April 15
High Planes to release ‘Ghost Town’ April 15
Born On This Day In Newport – April 15, 1786: Walter Channing
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 10 am – April Tree Walk: Historic Hill at Newport Congregational Church
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf
- 2:50 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Outfit at 4:30 pm, CODA at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 3 pm to 7 pm, Never In Vegas at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Out Cry from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
Saturday, April 16
Aquidneck Island Earth Week begins on April 16
Newport String Quartet to host a Spring Concert at Newport Art Museum
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 7:30 am – Newport Rhode Races
- 8 am to 9 am – Aquidneck Island Earth Week – Free Shorebird Stroll at Third Beach
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am – Rose Pruning with Mike and Angelina Chute at Blithewold Mansion
- 10 am – Natural Dyes for Easter Eggs at Blithewold Mansion
- 10 am to 12 pm – Food Forest Clean-Up at Island Community Farm
- 10 am to 2 pm – Newport Marathon Clean-Up
- 11 am – Easter Egg Hunt at Castle Hill Inn
- 2 pm to 4 pm – Chamber Music and Daffodils at Newport Art Museum
- 2:05 pm & 3:55 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2:30 pm: Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 2:50 pm: Daffodil Days Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 6 pm – Coastal Queen Evening Cruise with Piped-In Motown Sounds, from Jamestown
- 6:45 pm – Full Moon Rides with Bike Newport, sponsored by AARP Rhode Island at Equality Park
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: CODA at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, The Outfit at 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Government
Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
Sunday, April 17
Newport County restaurants serving up Easter brunch, lunch, and dinner on April 17
Things To Do
- Ongoing: Newport Daffodil Days across Aquidneck Island
- 12:30 pm – Beginner Birding: Spring Migration Celebration at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
Government
Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com