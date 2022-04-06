With more than two-dozen events and activities, this year’s Aquidneck Island Earth Week (AIEW) promises something for everyone. Starting on April 16th, the Island-wide celebration invites members of the public to connect with nature and take action for the environment.

AIEW Director, Sara Poirier, said that over the last 4 months, partners have been collaborating on ideas for environmentally-themed programs and activities.

“We’re excited to see so many new programs this year, including three new community clean-ups, a water bottle giveaway at Connexion Latina Newport, an electric cars and coffee event at Innovate Newport, and an extravaganza event at the Norman Bird Sanctuary with Grammy-winning storyteller and musician, Bill Harley.”

Returning favorites include tree giveaways, seedling sales, presentations on climate change, and Frosty Freez’s Earth Week Bingo which calls on kids to take environmental actions around their homes.

One of the goals of AIEW is to strengthen the network of organizations working on issues related to the environment, conservation, and sustainability. AIEW partners include schools, non-profits, town committees, and local businesses. By coming together to offer a full week of programming, they hope to amplify each other’s efforts, increase engagement around environmental issues, and serve as an example for other communities.

“We hope to inspire Aquidneck Islanders to care and take action for the environment. The scale of AIEW is important. It demonstrates that we can work together as a community to take care of the things that we love. This is critical for people to feel hopeful about the future.”

For program info and registration, visit www.aquidneckearthweek.com/

Activity sheets for schools and families are available for download at: www.aquidneckearthweek.com/schools

Follow Aquidneck Island Earthweek on Facebook and Instagram for program updates! @AquidneckIslandEarthWeek