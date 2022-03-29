The Wyatt Detention Facility (WDF) will host a job fair on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the WDF Training Facility located at 935 High Street, Central Falls, RI.

Approximately 45 full-time and part-time positions are available, including corrections officers, IT professionals, registered nurses, phlebotomists, medical aids, and others.

The salary for correctional officers ranges from $47,000 – $70,000 and includes comprehensive benefits including:

Medical/dental/vision insurance

Employee assistance program

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Awarded time

Paid sick and vacation time

Uniform allowance

Longevity bonus

Those hired for the correctional officers’ positions will be trained on site in the Wyatt Detention Facility training academy. Medical and IT positions also include competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package. Anyone interested in learning more about career opportunities at the Wyatt is encouraged to attend and meet the command staff and members of the facility’s health and operations staff.